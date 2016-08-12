Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 7 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 7 1. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 1 points 2. Manami Doi (Japan) 2 3. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 3 4. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 4 5. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 5 6. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 6 7. Alison Young (Britain) 7 8. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 8 9. Xu Lijia (China) 9 10. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 10 11. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 11 12. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 12 13. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 13 14. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 14 15. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 15 16. Silvia Zennaro (Italy) 16 17. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil) 17 18. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 18 19. Paloma Schmidt (Peru) 19 20. Ines Gmati (Tunisia) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 24 2. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 27 3. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 32 4. Xu Lijia (China) 36 5. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 43 6. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 45 7. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 47 8. Paige Railey (U.S.) 56 9. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 59 10. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 61 11. Alison Young (Britain) 64 12. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 66 13. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 73 14. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 76 15. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 79 16. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 79 17. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 83 18. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 92 19. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 93 20. Tiril Bue (Norway) 97
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.