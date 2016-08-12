版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 7 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 7 
1.  Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   1 points 
2.  Manami Doi (Japan)                          2        
3.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     3        
4.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 4        
5.  Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              5        
6.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             6        
7.  Alison Young (Britain)                      7        
8.  Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 8        
9.  Xu Lijia (China)                            9        
10. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    10       
11. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        11       
12. Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     12       
13. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 13       
14. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    14       
15. Mathilde de Kerangat (France)               15       
16. Silvia Zennaro (Italy)                      16       
17. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil)                    17       
18. Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   18       
19. Paloma Schmidt (Peru)                       19       
20. Ines Gmati (Tunisia)                        20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 24 
2.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             27 
3.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   32 
4.  Xu Lijia (China)                            36 
5.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     43 
6.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    45 
7.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 47 
8.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         56 
9.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     59 
10. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 61 
11. Alison Young (Britain)                      64 
12. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              66 
13. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   73 
14. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 76 
15. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        79 
16. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      79 
17. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    83 
18. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              92 
19. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      93 
20. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          97

