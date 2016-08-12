Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 1 1. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France) 1 points 2. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 2 3. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 3 4. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 4 5. Erin Rafuse/Dannie Boyd (Canada) 5 6. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 6 7. Noora Ruskola/Camilla Cedercreutz (Finland) 7 8. Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland) 8 9. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 9 10. Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup (Norway) 10 Standings Women 49er FX 1. Erin Rafuse/Dannie Boyd (Canada) 9 2. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 10 3. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France) 10 4. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 10 5. Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland) 11 6. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 11 7. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 13 8. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 17 9. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden) 17 10. Noora Ruskola/Camilla Cedercreutz (Finland) 19
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.