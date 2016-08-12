版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:56 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 1 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 1 
1.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)         1 points 
2.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 2        
3.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)     3        
4.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)     4        
5.  Erin Rafuse/Dannie Boyd (Canada)            5        
6.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)      6        
7.  Noora Ruskola/Camilla Cedercreutz (Finland) 7        
8.  Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland)      8        
9.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)         9        
10. Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup (Norway)           10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Erin Rafuse/Dannie Boyd (Canada)            9  
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)         10 
3.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)         10 
4.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)     10 
5.  Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland)      11 
6.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)      11 
7.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 13 
8.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)     17 
9.  Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)          17 
10. Noora Ruskola/Camilla Cedercreutz (Finland) 19

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐