Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 5 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 5 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 1 points 2. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil) Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 2 3. Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska (Poland) 3 4. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 4 5. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 5 6. Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria) 6 7. Carrie Smith/Jaime Ryan (Australia) 7 8. Elena Berta/Alice Sinno (Italy) 8 9. Linda Fahrni/Maja Siegenthaler (Switzerland) 9 10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile) 10 Standings Women 470 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 12 2. Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan) 15 3. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 15 4. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 17 5. Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia) 17 6. Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand) 18 7. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil) Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 22 8. Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria) 26 9. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 32 10. Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska (Poland) 36
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.