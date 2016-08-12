版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 07:04 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 5 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 5 
1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                                                          1 points 
2.  Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil)
Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 2        
3.  Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska (Poland)                                     3        
4.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                                                   4        
5.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                                                          5        
6.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                                                           6        
7.  Carrie Smith/Jaime Ryan (Australia)                                                          7        
8.  Elena Berta/Alice Sinno (Italy)                                                              8        
9.  Linda Fahrni/Maja Siegenthaler (Switzerland)                                                 9        
10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile)                                                        10       
Standings Women 470
1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                                                          12 
2.  Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan)                                                             15 
3.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                                                   15 
4.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                                                          17 
5.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                                                        17 
6.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                                                           18 
7.  Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil)
Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 22 
8.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                                                           26 
9.  Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands)                                    32 
10. Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska (Poland)                                     36

