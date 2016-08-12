Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 8 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 8 1. Manami Doi (Japan) 1 points 2. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 2 3. Stephanie Lovell (St. Lucia) 3 4. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 4 5. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 5 6. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 6 7. Dolores Moreira (Uruguay) 7 8. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 8 9. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 9 10. Alison Young (Britain) 10 11. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 11 12. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 12 13. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 13 14. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 14 15. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 15 16. Silvia Zennaro (Italy) 16 17. Elizabeth Yin (Singapore) 17 18. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 18 19. Philipine van Aanholt (Aruba) 19 20. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 30 2. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 40 3. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 44 4. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 53 5. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 57 6. Xu Lijia (China) 60 7. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 61 8. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 68 9. Alison Young (Britain) 74 10. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 77 11. Paige Railey (U.S.) 81 12. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 85 13. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 87 14. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 88 15. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 88 16. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 97 17. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 97 18. Manami Doi (Japan) 103 19. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 103 20. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 111
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.