Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 8 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 8 
1.  Manami Doi (Japan)              1 points 
2.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)         2        
3.  Stephanie Lovell (St. Lucia)    3        
4.  Alicia Cebrian (Spain)          4        
5.  Tina Mihelic (Croatia)          5        
6.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)     6        
7.  Dolores Moreira (Uruguay)       7        
8.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)        8        
9.  Mathilde de Kerangat (France)   9        
10. Alison Young (Britain)          10       
11. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)     11       
12. Annalise Murphy (Ireland)       12       
13. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 13       
14. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)         14       
15. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)       15       
16. Silvia Zennaro (Italy)          16       
17. Elizabeth Yin (Singapore)       17       
18. Maria Erdi (Hungary)            18       
19. Philipine van Aanholt (Aruba)   19       
20. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)        20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 30  
2.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             40  
3.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   44  
4.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    53  
5.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     57  
6.  Xu Lijia (China)                            60  
7.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     61  
8.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 68  
9.  Alison Young (Britain)                      74  
10. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 77  
11. Paige Railey (U.S.)                         81  
12. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      85  
13. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 87  
14. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   88  
15. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              88  
16. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        97  
17. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      97  
18. Manami Doi (Japan)                          103 
19. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    103 
20. Mathilde de Kerangat (France)               111

