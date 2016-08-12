版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 07:16 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 11 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 11 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 11 
1.  Chen Peina (China)                1 points 
2.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        2        
3.  Charline Picon (France)           3        
4.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             4        
5.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         5        
6.  Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland)    6        
7.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      7        
8.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         8        
9.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             9        
10. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      10       
11. Demita Vega (Mexico)              11       
12. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       12       
13. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      13       
14. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           14       
15. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 15       
16. Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        16       
17. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          17       
18. Megumi Iseda (Japan)              18       
19. Marion Lepert (U.S.)              19       
20. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        55  
2.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         56  
3.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             58  
4.  Chen Peina (China)                60  
5.  Charline Picon (France)           60  
6.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        60  
7.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      68  
8.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             71  
9.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         73  
10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland)    80  
11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           133 
12. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          142 
13. Demita Vega (Mexico)              148 
14. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      154 
15. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      155 
16. Marion Lepert (U.S.)              156 
17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       158 
18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 167 
19. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          172 
20. Megumi Iseda (Japan)              199

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐