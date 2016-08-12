版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 07:18 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 12 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 12 
1.  Chen Peina (China)                1 points 
2.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        2        
3.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             3        
4.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             4        
5.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      5        
6.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         6        
7.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        7        
8.  Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland)    8        
9.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         9        
10. Charline Picon (France)           10       
11. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          11       
12. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      12       
13. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       13       
14. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           14       
15. Demita Vega (Mexico)              15       
16. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          16       
17. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 17       
18. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      18       
19. Dilara Uralp (Turkey)             19       
20. Megumi Iseda (Japan)              20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        55  
2.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         56  
3.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             58  
4.  Chen Peina (China)                60  
5.  Charline Picon (France)           60  
6.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        60  
7.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      68  
8.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             71  
9.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         73  
10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland)    80  
11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           133 
12. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          142 
13. Demita Vega (Mexico)              148 
14. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      154 
15. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      155 
16. Marion Lepert (U.S.)              156 
17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       158 
18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 167 
19. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          172 
20. Megumi Iseda (Japan)              199

