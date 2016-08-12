Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 12 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 12 1. Chen Peina (China) 1 points 2. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 2 3. Marina Alabau (Spain) 3 4. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 4 5. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 5 6. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 6 7. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 7 8. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland) 8 9. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 9 10. Charline Picon (France) 10 11. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 11 12. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 12 13. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 13 14. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 14 15. Demita Vega (Mexico) 15 16. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 16 17. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 17 18. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 18 19. Dilara Uralp (Turkey) 19 20. Megumi Iseda (Japan) 20 Standings Women RS:X 1. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 55 2. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 56 3. Marina Alabau (Spain) 58 4. Chen Peina (China) 60 5. Charline Picon (France) 60 6. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 60 7. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 68 8. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 71 9. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 73 10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland) 80 11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 133 12. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 142 13. Demita Vega (Mexico) 148 14. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 154 15. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 155 16. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 156 17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 158 18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 167 19. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 172 20. Megumi Iseda (Japan) 199
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.