Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 3 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 3 
1.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)         1 points 
2.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 2        
3.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)     3        
4.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)      4        
5.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 5        
6.  Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland)      6        
7.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)     7        
8.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)     8        
9.  Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)          9        
10. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)         10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)         2  
2.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 4  
3.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 7  
4.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)     7  
5.  Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland)      9  
6.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)      9  
7.  Erin Rafuse/Dannie Boyd (Canada)            9  
8.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)         10 
9.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)     10 
10. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)          15

