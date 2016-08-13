Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 9 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 9 1. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 1 points 2. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 2 3. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 3 4. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 4 5. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 5 6. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 6 7. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 7 8. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil) 8 9. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 9 10. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 10 11. Dolores Moreira (Uruguay) 11 12. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 12 13. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 13 14. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 14 15. Manami Doi (Japan) 15 16. Alison Young (Britain) 16 17. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 17 18. Tiril Bue (Norway) 18 19. Xu Lijia (China) 19 20. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 45 2. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 50 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 52 4. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 54 5. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 61 6. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 71 7. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 74 8. Alison Young (Britain) 90 9. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 91 10. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 93 11. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 94 12. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 100 13. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 105 14. Paige Railey (U.S.) 105 15. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 108 16. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 112 17. Manami Doi (Japan) 118 18. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 118 19. Xu Lijia (China) 122 20. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 124
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.