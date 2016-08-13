版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 01:14 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 9 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     1 points 
2.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    2        
3.  Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   3        
4.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 4        
5.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             5        
6.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   6        
7.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 7        
8.  Fernanda Decnop (Brazil)                    8        
9.  Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        9        
10. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    10       
11. Dolores Moreira (Uruguay)                   11       
12. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              12       
13. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              13       
14. Mathilde de Kerangat (France)               14       
15. Manami Doi (Japan)                          15       
16. Alison Young (Britain)                      16       
17. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 17       
18. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          18       
19. Xu Lijia (China)                            19       
20. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             45  
2.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   50  
3.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 52  
4.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    54  
5.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     61  
6.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 71  
7.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     74  
8.  Alison Young (Britain)                      90  
9.  Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   91  
10. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 93  
11. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 94  
12. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              100 
13. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        105 
14. Paige Railey (U.S.)                         105 
15. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      108 
16. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    112 
17. Manami Doi (Japan)                          118 
18. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      118 
19. Xu Lijia (China)                            122 
20. Mathilde de Kerangat (France)               124

