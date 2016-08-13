版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 4 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 4 
1.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        1 points 
2.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    2        
3.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 3        
4.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         4        
5.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               5        
6.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        6        
7.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        7        
8.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    8        
9.  Victoria Travascio/Maria Sol Branz (Argentina) 9        
10. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 6  
2.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)     8  
3.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)         11 
4.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)      13 
5.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 15 
6.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)     16 
7.  Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland)      17 
8.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)         20 
9.  Erin Rafuse/Dannie Boyd (Canada)            20 
10. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)     23

