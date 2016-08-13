Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 4 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 4 1. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 1 points 2. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 2 3. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 3 4. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 4 5. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.) 5 6. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 6 7. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 7 8. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 8 9. Victoria Travascio/Maria Sol Branz (Argentina) 9 10. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 10 Standings Women 49er FX 1. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 6 2. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 8 3. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 11 4. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 13 5. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 15 6. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 16 7. Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland) 17 8. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France) 20 9. Erin Rafuse/Dannie Boyd (Canada) 20 10. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 23
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.