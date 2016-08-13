版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 03:01 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 5 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 5 
1.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               1 points 
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            2        
3.  Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             3        
4.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    4        
5.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         5        
6.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        6        
7.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    7        
8.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 8        
9.  Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup (Norway)              9        
10. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 10 
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)         13 
3.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)      18 
4.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)     19 
5.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 22 
6.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)     23 
7.  Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)          29 
8.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)     29 
9.  Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland)      30 
10. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)         32

