Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 5 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 5 1. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.) 1 points 2. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 2 3. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden) 3 4. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 4 5. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 5 6. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 6 7. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 7 8. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 8 9. Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup (Norway) 9 10. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 10 Standings Women 49er FX 1. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 10 2. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 13 3. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 18 4. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 19 5. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 22 6. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 23 7. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden) 29 8. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 29 9. Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland) 30 10. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France) 32
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.