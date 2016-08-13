Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 10 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 10 1. Alison Young (Britain) 1 points 2. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 2 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 3 4. Paige Railey (U.S.) 4 5. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 5 6. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 6 7. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 7 8. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 8 9. Sara Carmo (Portugal) 9 10. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 10 11. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 11 12. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 12 13. Xu Lijia (China) 13 14. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 14 15. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 15 16. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 16 17. Silvia Zennaro (Italy) 17 18. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil) 18 19. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 19 20. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 47 2. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 55 3. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 57 4. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 66 5. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 68.6 6. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 82 7. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 84 8. Alison Young (Britain) 91 9. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 101 10. Paige Railey (U.S.) 109 11. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 113 12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 113 13. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 124 14. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 125 15. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 127 16. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 127 17. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 130 18. Xu Lijia (China) 135 19. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 137 20. Manami Doi (Japan) 139
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.