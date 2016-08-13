版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 03:12 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 10 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 10 
1.  Alison Young (Britain)                      1 points 
2.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             2        
3.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 3        
4.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         4        
5.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     5        
6.  Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              6        
7.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   7        
8.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 8        
9.  Sara Carmo (Portugal)                       9        
10. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     10       
11. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 11       
12. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      12       
13. Xu Lijia (China)                            13       
14. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    14       
15. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    15       
16. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      16       
17. Silvia Zennaro (Italy)                      17       
18. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil)                    18       
19. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 19       
20. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             47   
2.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 55   
3.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   57   
4.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     66   
5.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    68.6 
6.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 82   
7.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     84   
8.  Alison Young (Britain)                      91   
9.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 101  
10. Paige Railey (U.S.)                         109  
11. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   113  
12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 113  
13. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      124  
14. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        125  
15. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              127  
16. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    127  
17. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      130  
18. Xu Lijia (China)                            135  
19. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              137  
20. Manami Doi (Japan)                          139

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐