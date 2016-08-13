版本:
2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 6 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 6 
1.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         1 points 
2.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    2        
3.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 3        
4.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               4        
5.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        5        
6.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            6        
7.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        7        
8.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        8        
9.  Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             9        
10. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    12 
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            19 
3.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         19 
4.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        24 
5.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        31 
6.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    32 
7.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 36 
8.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        36 
9.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               37 
10. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             38

