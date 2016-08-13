Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 6 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 6 1. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 1 points 2. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 2 3. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 3 4. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.) 4 5. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 5 6. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 6 7. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 7 8. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 8 9. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden) 9 10. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 10 Standings Women 49er FX 1. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 12 2. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 19 3. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 19 4. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 24 5. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 31 6. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 32 7. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 36 8. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 36 9. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.) 37 10. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden) 38
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.