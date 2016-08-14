Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 6 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 6 1. Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria) 1 points 2. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile) 2 3. Annika Bochmann/Marlene Steinherr (Germany) 3 4. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 4 5. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 5 6. Carrie Smith/Jaime Ryan (Australia) 6 7. Alisa Kirilyuk/Liudmila Dmitrieva (Russia) 7 8. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 8 9. Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan) 9 10. Linda Fahrni/Maja Siegenthaler (Switzerland) 10 Standings Women 470 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 19 2. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 22 3. Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan) 24 4. Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria) 27 5. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 28 6. Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia) 29 7. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil) Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 35 8. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 36 9. Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand) 39 10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile) 48
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.