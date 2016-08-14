版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 6 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 6 
1.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                        1 points 
2.  Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile)                     2        
3.  Annika Bochmann/Marlene Steinherr (Germany)               3        
4.  Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 4        
5.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                       5        
6.  Carrie Smith/Jaime Ryan (Australia)                       6        
7.  Alisa Kirilyuk/Liudmila Dmitrieva (Russia)                7        
8.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                       8        
9.  Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan)                          9        
10. Linda Fahrni/Maja Siegenthaler (Switzerland)              10       
Standings Women 470
1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                                                          19 
2.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                                                          22 
3.  Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan)                                                             24 
4.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                                                           27 
5.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                                                   28 
6.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                                                        29 
7.  Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil)
Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 35 
8.  Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands)                                    36 
9.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                                                           39 
10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile)                                                        48

