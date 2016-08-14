Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x medal race results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Results RS:X Women Medal Race 1. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 2 points 2. Charline Picon (France) 4 3. Chen Peina (China) 6 4. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 8 5. Marina Alabau (Spain) 10 6. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 12 7. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 14 8. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 16 9. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 18 10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland) 20 Standings Women RS:X 1. Charline Picon (France) 64 points 2. Chen Peina (China) 66 3. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 69 4. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 70 5. Marina Alabau (Spain) 71 6. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 71 7. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 78 8. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 80 9. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 83 10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland) 99 11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 132 12. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 141 13. Demita Vega (Mexico) 147 14. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 153 15. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 154 16. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 156.9 17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 157 18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 166 19. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 171 20. Megumi Iseda (Japan) 198
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.