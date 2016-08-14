版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x medal race results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results RS:X Women Medal Race 
1.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)   2 points 
2.  Charline Picon (France)        4        
3.  Chen Peina (China)             6        
4.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)      8        
5.  Marina Alabau (Spain)          10       
6.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)          12       
7.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)     14       
8.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)      16       
9.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)     18       
10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland) 20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Charline Picon (France)           64 points 
2.  Chen Peina (China)                66        
3.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        69        
4.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      70        
5.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             71        
6.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         71        
7.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        78        
8.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         80        
9.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             83        
10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland)    99        
11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           132       
12. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          141       
13. Demita Vega (Mexico)              147       
14. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      153       
15. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      154       
16. Marion Lepert (U.S.)              156.9     
17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       157       
18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 166       
19. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          171       
20. Megumi Iseda (Japan)              198

