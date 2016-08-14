Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 7 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 7 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 1 points 2. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 2 3. Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand) 3 4. Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia) 4 5. Annika Bochmann/Marlene Steinherr (Germany) 5 6. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 6 7. Linda Fahrni/Maja Siegenthaler (Switzerland) 7 8. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil) Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 8 9. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile) 9 10. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 10 Standings Women 470 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 20 2. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 24 3. Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia) 33 4. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 34 5. Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan) 35 6. Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria) 39 7. Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand) 42 8. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil) Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 43 9. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 46 10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile) 57
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.