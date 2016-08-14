版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 7 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 7 
1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                                                          1 points 
2.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                                                          2        
3.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                                                           3        
4.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                                                        4        
5.  Annika Bochmann/Marlene Steinherr (Germany)                                                  5        
6.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                                                   6        
7.  Linda Fahrni/Maja Siegenthaler (Switzerland)                                                 7        
Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil)
Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 8        
9.  Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile)                                                        9        
10. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands)                                    10       
Standings Women 470
1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                                                          20 
2.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                                                          24 
3.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                                                        33 
4.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                                                   34 
5.  Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan)                                                             35 
6.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                                                           39 
7.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                                                           42 
Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil)
Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 43 
9.  Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands)                                    46 
10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile)                                                        57

