Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 7 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 7 
1.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            1 points 
2.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    2        
3.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            3        
4.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        4        
5.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 5        
6.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         6        
7.  Victoria Travascio/Maria Sol Branz (Argentina) 7        
8.  Griselda Khng/Sara Tan (Singapore)             8        
9.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    9        
10. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    21 
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            22 
3.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         25 
4.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        28 
5.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    34 
6.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 41 
7.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        41 
8.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            45 
9.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               48 
10. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             48

