2016年 8月 16日 星期二 01:59 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 8 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 8 
1.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        1 points 
2.  Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             2        
3.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            3        
4.  Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup (Norway)              4        
5.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    5        
6.  Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland)         6        
7.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 7        
8.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               8        
9.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            9        
10. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            25 
2.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        29 
3.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         31 
4.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    37 
5.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    39 
6.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 48 
7.  Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             50 
8.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            54 
9.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        54 
10. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               56

