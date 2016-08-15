Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 8 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 8 1. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 1 points 2. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden) 2 3. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 3 4. Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup (Norway) 4 5. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 5 6. Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland) 6 7. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 7 8. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.) 8 9. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France) 9 10. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 10 Standings Women 49er FX 1. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 25 2. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 29 3. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 31 4. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 37 5. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 39 6. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 48 7. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden) 50 8. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France) 54 9. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 54 10. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.) 56
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.