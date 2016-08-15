版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 02:44 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 9 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        1 points 
2.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    2        
3.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         3        
4.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            4        
5.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        5        
6.  Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup (Norway)              6        
7.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        7        
8.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               8        
9.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    9        
10. Victoria Travascio/Maria Sol Branz (Argentina) 10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        30 
2.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         34 
3.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            35 
4.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    39 
5.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    48 
6.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            58 
7.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        59 
8.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 61 
9.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               64 
10. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             65

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐