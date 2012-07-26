Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1415 GMT on Thursday, July 26

July 26 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1415 GMT on
Thursday (times GMT):
LONDON - North Korean International Olympic Committee (IOC)
member Ung Chang expressed outrage on Thursday at a diplomatic
blunder which resulted in his country's women's soccer team
leaving the field after the South Korea flag had been displayed
by mistake. (OLY-WRAP-ADV1 (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, pix, tv,
graphics, by John Mehaffey, 1000 words)
- - - -
BOXING
LONDON - United States boxers take part in a training
session in east London with medals in mind after a disappointing
showing in Beijing. (OLY-BOXI-USA-ADV1/ expect by 1600, by
Patrick Johnston, 350 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
LONDON - Top seed Roger Federer could meet Britain's Andy
Murray in the Olympic tennis final in a repeat of Wimbledon
earlier this month, after the pair were drawn on opposite sides
of the competition on Thursday. (OLY-TENN-ADV1/(PIX), by Kylie
MacLellan, moved, 450 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Can Jamaica repeat its smashing sprint show of the
2008 Beijing Olympics? World record holder Usain Bolt and
Jamaican officials offer an answer at a London news conference.
(OLY-ATHL-JAM-ADV1/, expect from 1900, pix, TV, by Nick
Mulvenney and Gene Cherry, 500 words)
- - - -
BASKETBALL
LONDON - They may not be the Dream Team but the U.S. women's
basketball squad is no less dominant than the men and arrive in
London expecting the same result - gold. (OLY-BASK-USA-ADV1/,
expect by 1500, by Steve Keating, 500 words)
- -
LONDON - The U.S. Olympic men's basketball team, big
favourites to repeat as gold medallists, hold a news conference
ahead of their opening game Saturday against France.
(OLY-BASK-USA-MEN/ , expect by 1500, pix, by Larry Fine, 450
words)
- - - -
CYCLING
LONDON - Favourite Mark Cavendish and his Britain team mates
hold a press conference two days before the Olympic road race
(OLY-CYCL-MROAD-GBR-ADV1/, expect by 2030, by Julien Pretot, 500
words)
- -
LONDON - International Cycling Union (UCI) president Pat
McQuaid talks to Reuters on the eve of the Olympics, where
British cycling is expected to take centre stage
(OLY-CYCL-MCQUAID-ADV1/, expect by 2000, by Julien Pretot, 500
words)
- - - -
BADMINTON
LONDON - Tony Gunawan is enjoying his second Olympic life
playing for the United States after winning doubles gold for
Indonesia at the Sydney 2000 Games (OLY-BADM-USA-GUNAWAN-ADV1
(INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1530, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - They travel from all over the world to collect tiny
enamel and metal pins with the Olympic logo from every nation on
the planet (OLY-PINS-TRADERS/ADV1, by Paul Casciato, expect by
1700, 500 words)
- - - -
LONDON - Will the Olympic park be ready for the grand
opening? The fireworks barges are in places, the rehearsals
have been held, but the boxes, trucks, gantries and frantic
workmen make the Olympic park look like it's in a race against
time (OLY-PARK-PREPARATIONS, by Paul Casciato, expect by 1800,
600 words)
- - - -
LONDON - A shopping centre next to the Olympic Park displays
incomprehensible welcome signs in a garbled attempt at Arabic in
the latest cultural blunder to embarrass London at a time when
the eyes of the world are fixed on the British capital
(OLY-BLUNDERS-ADV1/, moved, by Estelle Shirbon and Sam Speed,
600 words)
- - - -
ARCHERY
LONDON - Spain's archery gold medalist Juan Carlos Holgado
from the 1992 Olympics talks to Reuters about the appeal of the
sport and its current booming popularity.
(OLY-ARCH-HOLGADO-ADV1/ expect by 1800, by Peter Rutherford, 450
words)
- - - -
WRESTLING
LONDON - American Greco-Roman wrestler Ellis Coleman is
nicknamed the "flying squirrel" for an audacious move that he
would prefer not to use at the Olympic Games as he only employs
it when he is losing. (OLY-WRES-COLEMAN-ADV1/ (INTERVIEW),
expect by 1600, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)
(Olympics desk editor: Justin Palmer)