Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, July 27

July 27 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

LONDON - Bells rang across Britain on Friday to signal the final countdown to the Olympic Games, which open with an exuberant and eccentric ceremony celebrating the nation in an explosion of dance, music and fireworks inspired by Shakespeare's "Tempest". (OLY-WRAP-DAY0 (WRAPUP 3), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by John Mehaffey and Mike Collett-White, 1000 words)

- - - -

BRITAIN

LONDON - London Games host team Britain hold a news conference on the Olympic Park, hours before the opening ceremony will officially kick off the two-week sporting festival. (OLY-BRITAIN-DAY0/, PIX, TV, expect by 1600, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - France's Nikola Karabatic and Serbian Momir Ilic speak to media ahead of the two-week men's Olympic handball competition that gets underway on Sunday. (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-DAY0/, expect by 1500, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - World champion Mark Cavendish will start Saturday's Olympic road race with the Tour de France champion and his runner-up on his flanks, but it is David Millar who is set to have the key role in the British team (OLY-CYCL-GBR-MROAD-MILLAR-DAY0/, moved, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- -

LONDON - Dutchwoman Marianne Vos will be the rider to beat in the women's road race on Sunday, with Briton Lizzie Armistead and Sweden's Emma Johansson her two most dangerous rivals (OLY-CYCL-WROAD-DAY0/, PREVIEW, expect by 1500, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - U.S. riders hold a press conference on the eve of the Olympic road race (OLY-CYCL-MROAD-USA-DAY0/, expect by 1500, by Steve Keating and Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- - - -

EQUESTRIAN

LONDON - For equine purists, dressage is poetry in motion but to the uninitiated spectator it can be a perplexing puzzle (OLY-EQUE-DRESSAGE-DAY0/, moved, by Paul Majendie)

- - - -

ARCHERY

LONDON - South Korean archery coaches are all the rage in London and with 30 Olympic medals, 16 of them gold, the clamour for their services is understandable. (OLY-ARCH-COACHING-DAY0/moved, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 450 words)

- -

LONDON - South Korea's Im Dong-hyun broke his own 72-arrow world record in the archery ranking round for the London Olympics with a score of 699 on Friday. (OLY-ARCH-KOR-RECORD/, moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

- - - -

BADMINTON

LONDON - Danish former world number one Peter Gade is thrilled to have a last Olympic hurrah at the London Games but fears China's dominance of the British-invented sport is turning fans away in droves (OLY-BADM-DEN-GADE-DAY0/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500, pix, by Ian Ransom, 700 words)

- -

LONDON - Few people at Wembley Arena expect anyone other than Lin Dan to make a victory salute after the men's singles badminton final, but the peerless Chinese has been at pains to avoid the spotlight ahead of his title defence. (BADM-CHN-LIN-DAY0/, expect by 1800, pix, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

(Olympics desk editor: Ed Osmond)