Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, July 27

July 27 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Friday (times GMT):
LONDON - Bells rang across Britain on Friday to signal the
final countdown to the Olympic Games, which open with an
exuberant and eccentric ceremony celebrating the nation in an
explosion of dance, music and fireworks inspired by
BRITAIN
LONDON - London Games host team Britain hold a news
conference on the Olympic Park, hours before the opening
ceremony will officially kick off the two-week sporting
HANDBALL
LONDON - France's Nikola Karabatic and Serbian Momir Ilic
speak to media ahead of the two-week men's Olympic handball
competition that gets underway on Sunday.
CYCLING
LONDON - World champion Mark Cavendish will start Saturday's
Olympic road race with the Tour de France champion and his
runner-up on his flanks, but it is David Millar who is set to
have the key role in the British team
LONDON - Dutchwoman Marianne Vos will be the rider to beat
in the women's road race on Sunday, with Briton Lizzie Armistead
and Sweden's Emma Johansson her two most dangerous rivals
LONDON - U.S. riders hold a press conference on the eve of
EQUESTRIAN
LONDON - For equine purists, dressage is poetry in motion
but to the uninitiated spectator it can be a perplexing puzzle
ARCHERY
LONDON - South Korean archery coaches are all the rage in
London and with 30 Olympic medals, 16 of them gold, the clamour
for their services is understandable.
LONDON - South Korea's Im Dong-hyun broke his own 72-arrow
world record in the archery ranking round for the London
BADMINTON
LONDON - Danish former world number one Peter Gade is
thrilled to have a last Olympic hurrah at the London Games but
fears China's dominance of the British-invented sport is turning
LONDON - Few people at Wembley Arena expect anyone other
than Lin Dan to make a victory salute after the men's singles
badminton final, but the peerless Chinese has been at pains to
avoid the spotlight ahead of his title defence.
