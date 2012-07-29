Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, July 29

July 29 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Sunday (times GMT):
- - - -
LONDON - Organisers fight to quell growing public outrage
over empty seats across venues at London Olympics, where China
lays down early marker with world record win in pool and
commanding early lead in medals table (OLY-WRAP-DAY2/ (WRAPUP
3), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Karolos Grohmann and Mike
Collett-White, 800 words)
- - - -
SWIMMING
LONDON - Four gold medals are on offer on the second day of
swimming competition at the London Olympics - the women's 100
metres butterfly, men's 100 breaststroke, women's 400 freestyle
and men's 4x100 freestyle relay. (OLY-SWIM-DAY2/, pix, moved, by
Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O'Brien and Clara Ferreira
Marques, 700 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
LONDON, - Dutchwoman Marianne Vos bids to clinch her first
Olympic title on the road, with world champion Giorgia Bronzini
her main rival on the 140km course (OLY-CYCL-CRWRR-DAY2/, pix,
grafix, expect by 1500, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
The second round of preliminary matches in the men's soccer
sees hosts Britain playing United Arab Emirates at a sold-out
Wembley and gold medal favourites Brazil facing Belarus at Old
Trafford plus six other matches including potential title
winners Spain looking to bounce back from a surprise opening
defeat by beating Honduras at St James' Park, Newcastle.
(OLY-SOCC-FBMSOC-DAY2/ (WRAPUP 1), pix, by Mike Collett, 500
words).
We will have a match report on Britain and wrap up the rest
of the action.
- - - -
CANOE SLALOM
WALTHAM ABBEY - Prolific Slovakian paddler Michal Martikan
and French rival Tony Estanguet begin their quests for a third
Olympic gold medal in the C1 canoe single slalom at the Lee
Valley white water centre. (OLY-CANO-MEN-DAY2/, pix, expect by
1700, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)
- - - -
GYMNASTICS
The United States begin their bid to win a first team title
since 1996 when women's qualifying begins while champions China,
Russia and Romania aim to get a psychological advantage before
Tuesday's final. Jordyn Wieber and Gabby Douglas will be looking
to set up a much-hyped all-around showdown with qualifying spots
in the individual events are also be up for grabs.
(OLY-GYM-GAMTEA-DAY2/pix, expect first copy by 1500, by Pritha
Sarkar and Clare Fallon, 500 words)
- - - -
LONDON - The United States men hope to beat pre-Games
favourites China, who struggled in qualifying, to the men's team
gold medal, while hosts Britain have the chance of a first team
medal in 100 years. (OLY-GYMN-GAMTEA-DAY3/, pix, expect first
copy by 1800, 600 words, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)
- - - -
BASKETBALL
LONDON - The United States men's basketball team open the
defence of their title in a preliminary round game against
France, second-place finishers at last year's EuroBasket.
(OLY-BASK-USA-FRA-MEN-DAY2/, expect by 1630, by Larry Fine, 400
words)
- - - -
TABLE TENNIS
LONDON - World number one and world champion Ding Ning
begins her campaign for table tennis gold as the top 16 women's
seeds enter the fray in the third round. (OLY-TABT-DAY2/, by
Toby Davis, 400 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Beijing surprise silver medallists Iceland begin
the men's Olympic tournament against debutants Argentina while
holders and favourites France face hosts Britain.
(OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, expect first copy from 2000, by Tom
Pilcher, 500 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - The renowned Anglo-Australian sporting rivalry is
spilling over into the business world as the two nations vie for
juicy contracts to build facilities for future Olympics and
World Cups. (OLY-AUS-VENUES/DAY2/3, by Keith Weir)
- - - -
LONDON - Olympic organisers were forced to answer questions
about empty seats at a raft of Olympic venues on day one of the
Games and in the early action on day two (OLY-EMPTYSEATS-DAY2,
By Paul Casciato, expect by 1300 GMT, 600 words)
- - - -
LONDON - Queen Elizabeth's virtuoso performance as the "Bond
girl" star of the Olympic opening ceremony crowns a majestic
15-year special operation that has recast the monarch as the
people's champion of a cool Britannia. OLY-QUEEN-DAY2/ (PIX, TV)
by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Casciato, moving shortly
- - - -
EQUESTRIAN
LONDON - Equestrian sport suffered a rude awakening in the
2008 Olympics after a string of positive doping tests. After
tightening rules and embarking on an educational blitz, they
hope they've done enough to ensure a clean London Olympics
(OLY-EQUE-ANTIDOPING-DAY2/, By Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1900)
- - - -
VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Poland's volleyballers believe they can add a first
Olympic gold since 1976 to World League victory three weeks ago,
capping a resurgence which has turned the country volleyball mad
and made them Europe's leading power. (OLY-VOLL-MEN-POLAND-Day2/
by Patrick Graham, 350 words, expect by 1500 GMT)
- - - -
BADMINTON
LONDON - World number five Saina Nehwal, India's top hope of
a maiden badminton medal, kicks off her campaign on day two at
Wembley Arena. OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600
words)
- -
LONDON - Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed came halfway round the world
from the Maldives to be trounced at badminton. It was worth
every second (OLY-BADM-MALDIVES-DAY2/, (INTERVIEW), moved, by
Paul Majendie, 500 words)
- - - -
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Say the words "beach volleyball" and you can be
sure someone will make a joke about scantily-clad women. But top
women players take pride in their athletic physiques and feel
comfortable in their bikinis (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY2/BIKINIS, pix,
moved, by Estelle Shirbon, 900 words)
- -
LONDON - Gold medal favourites Emanuel Rego and Alison
Cerutti of Brazil fight back from a set down to win a
surprisingly tight match against an Austrian pair in the men's
beach volleyball as rain falls on the sandy court for the first
time (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, moved, by Estelle Shirbon,
400 words)
- - - -
ARCHERY
LONDON - South Korea's women target a seventh consecutive
Olympic team archery gold medal at Lord's Cricket Ground on
Sunday. The Koreans have won every team gold since the event was
introduced at the Seoul Games in 1988. (OLY-ARCH-ARWTEA/
(ARW470101), expect by 1900, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 500
words)
- - - -
TENNIS
LONDON - Britain's Andy Murray begins his quest for Olympic
singles gold, three weeks to the day since he lost the Wimbledon
final to Roger Federer on the same court at Wimbledon, while
number two seed Serbia's Novak Djokovic is also in action.
(OLY-TENN-WRAP-DAY2/ (PIX), expect by 1600, by Kylie MacLellan,
400 words)
- - - -
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON - China will be looking to add to their gold medal
tally at Sunday's weightlifting events with strong favourite Wu
Jingbiao competing in the men's 56 kg weight division and Zhou
Jun in the women's 53 kg. (OLY-WEIG-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, expect
first copy from 1800, By William James, 600 words)
(Olympics desk editor: Ed Osmond)