Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, Aug 1

Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
LONDON - Eight women badminton players were disqualified by
the sport's federation on Wednesday for deliberately trying to
lose at the Olympics and manipulate the draw, angering fans and
fellow athletes who said they undermined the spirit of the Games
(OLY-WRAP-DAY5/ (WRAPUP 4), pix, tv, graphics, moving shortly,
by Ian Ransom and Mike Collett-White, 1,000 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
LONDON - Bradley Wiggins looks to add an Olympic time trial
gold to his Tour de France title and three Olympic titles on the
track (OLY-CYCL-CRMTT-DAY5/, pix, expect by 1630, by Julien
Pretot, Mark Meadows and Kevin Liffey, 600 words)
- -
LONDON - Kristin Armstrong of the United States retains her
time trial title. (OLY-CYCL-CRWTT-DAY5/, pix, moved, by Julien
Pretot, Mark Meadows and Kevin Liffey, 450 words)
- - - -
SWIMMING
LONDON - The title of the world's fastest swimmer will be up
for grabs when the men's 100 metres freestyle final is contested
on Day Five while gold medals will also be on offer in the men's
200 backstroke, women's 200 butterfly and women's 4x200
freestyle relay. (OLY-SWIM-DAY5/, pix, moved, by Julian Linden,
Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O'Brien, Clara Ferreira Marques and Nick
Mulvenney, 700 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - We will move an event by event preview of the
athletics events which start on Friday. OLY-ATHL-MEN-TRACK/,
OLY-ATHL-MEN-FIELD/, OLY-ATHL-WOMEN-TRACK/,
OLY-ATHL-WOMEN-FIELD/, expect by 1500)
- - - -
EQUESTRIAN
LONDON - U.S. pundits and satirists have spent weeks poking
fun at Ann Romney's Olympian horse Rafalca, dismissing the sport
of dressage as equine dancing, but it's a serious business for
the tough German and British teams that will wage a pitched
battle in the arena this week. (OLY-EQUE-DRESSAGE/, by Sarah
Edmonds, expect by 1530 GMT)
- - - -
GYMNASTICS
LONDON - Triple Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura, who helped
Japan win team silver at the London Games after an official
protest over his marks, is favourite to win the all-around gold
medal. (OLY-GYMN-JPN-UCHIMURA-DAY5/ pix, expect by 1830, by
Clare Fallon and Steve Keating, 600 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Holders Norway and Beijing bronze medallists South
Korea clash in the third round of the women's group stages
(0830) before four-times world champions Russia take on Croatia
in the late game. (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-ROUNDS-DAY5/, pix, by Tom
Pilcher, 500 words)
- - - -
TABLE TENNIS
London - World number one Ding Ning and compatriot Li
Xiaoxia face off in an all-Chinese women's individual final at
the ExCel Centre as the Asian nation continues its stranglehold
on the competition. (OLY-TABT-TTWSIN-FINALS-DAY5/, by Toby
Davis, 400 words, expect by 1630)
- - - -
TENNIS
LONDON - Top seeds Switzerland's Roger Federer and
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka continue their quest for singles
gold with their third round matches, as the women's doubles
enters the quarter finals (OLY-TENN-WRAP-DAY5/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX),
expect by 1800, by Kylie MacLellan, 500 words)
- - - -
VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - The women return to the volleyball court with the
United States against fellow in-form side China the highlight.
(OLY-VOLL-VOWVBL-ROUNDS-DAY5/, pix, expect final take by 2330,
by Martyn Herman, 400 words)
- - - -
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON - Two Chinese athletes go head to head for gold in
the men's 77 kilogram weight class, while a wide open field
contests the women's 69kg category after the Russian world
champion withdrew due to injury. (OLY-WEIG-WRAP-DAY5/, pix,
expect final take by 2300, By William James, 400 words)
- - - -
LEGACY
LONDON - The Olympics have helped transform Stratford from a
polluted and anonymous corner of east London but the investment
will only be worthwhile if a new community and businesses take
over once the athletes have gone.
(OLY-STRATFORD-DEVELOPMENT-DAY5/, by Keith Weir, expect by 1500)
- - - -
LONDON - Forget anabolic steroids in easy-to-swallow tablet
form, or EPO in nice clean syringes, ancient Olympian dopers got
their pre-Games hormone boost from chewing up live animal
testicles. (OLY-DOPING-HISTORY-DAY5/ (PIX) by Kate Kelland,
expect by 1400, 700 words)
Desk editor Ed Osmond +44 207 914 3012
(Olympics desk: Ed Osmond)