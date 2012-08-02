Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Aug 2

Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

- - - -

LONDON - The Olympic play-to-lose badminton fiasco took a fresh twist when China's Yu Yang quit the sport in anguish, and later on Thursday black belt President Vladimir Putin and British leader David Cameron will grapple over Moscow's position on Syria in a day of judo diplomacy. (OLY-WRAP-DAY6/, pix, TV, graphics, moved, by Ossian Shine,)

- - - -

SWIMMING

LONDON - Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte square off for the second time at the Olympics in the 200 metres individual medley final, one of four gold medals on offer on day six of the competition. Lochte is also chasing gold in the 200 backstroke while the women chase gold in the 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke. (OLY-SWIM-DAY6/, moved, pix, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O'Brien, Clara Ferreira Marques and John Mehaffey, 700 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - Olympic competition hits the velodrome with the women's team sprint finals, men's team sprint finals and men's team pursuit qualifying on the agenda as hosts Britain look for glory. (OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY6/, pix, expect final take by 2100, by Julien Pretot, Mark Meadows and Tom Pilcher)

- - - -

ARCHERY

LONDON - After winning their seventh consecutive team gold medal, South Korea's archery queens vie for individual gold at Lord's cricket ground. Choi Hyeon-ju's surprising exit in the last 16 leaves Ki Bo-bae and Lee Sung-jin flying the Korean flag with their main challengers expected to come from Mexico and France. (OLY-ARCH-ARWIND-WRAP-DAY6/ expect by 1800, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

- -

LONDON - Japan's Ren Hayakawa wanted to do well against South Korean Ki Bo-bae in the last 16 of the London Olympics archery competition for many reasons. Their countries' bitter ancient rivalry was not one of them. (OLY-ARCH-ARWIND-WRAP-DAY6/HAYAKAWA, expect by 1800, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

- - - -

BADMINTON

LONDON - Organisers hope the focus will return to the sport at Wembley Arena following the disqualifications of eight women's players for misconduct (OLY-BADM-WRAPUP-DAY6/, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- - - -

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - In their heyday, Brazilians Emanuel Rego and Ricardo Santos were the most successful men's beach volleyball pair in the world, winning every available trophy including Olympic gold in Athens in 2004. At the London Games, they are rivals (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY6/BRAZILIANS (FEATURE), pix, moved, by 1400, by Estelle Shirbon, 1,000 words)

- - - -

CANOE SLALOM

LONDON - The final day of medals in the sport concludes at the Lee Valley White Water Centre with Slovakian twins Pavol and Peter Hochschorner trying to win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. (OLY-CAN-DAY6/, pix, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - After their success in the team event, Americans Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas start as favourites for the women's individual all-around gold, though Russian Victoria Komova, the top qualifier, will want to make up for the disappointment of team silver. (OLY-GYMN-GAWIAA-DAY6/(GAW024101), expect by 1800, pix, 600 words, by Clare Fallon and Steve Keating)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Euro 2012 runners-up Serbia could go out after only three games if they do not beat Euro conquerors Denmark and other results go against them while holders France should enjoy another stroll against Tunisia. (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-ROUNDS-DAY6/, pix, expect by 2200, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - -

ROWING

ETON DORNEY - Fans at the Olympic rowing lake owned by Britain's elite Eton school lifted Britain to its first gold medal at the Games, thrilled crews and made it tough to hear the coxswain (OLY-ROWI-DAY6/ETONDORNEY, by Paul Casciato and Kate Holton, expect by 1500 GMT)

- - - -

SHOOTING

LONDON - Action heads to the outdoor range where the men compete for the double trap gold medal while qualifying for the final of the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol gets underway. (OLY-SHOO-SHMBOB-DAY6/, expect by 1500, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

LONDON - Turn on the Olympics and spot a royal. From the opening ceremony onwards, the British royal family has been out in force but their involvement comes as no surprise to sports historians who say royalty and heads of state have always used the Olympics for popularity gains. (OLY-ROYALS-DAY6/ By Belinda Goldsmith, expect 1400, pix)

- - - -

LONDON - Swimmer Michael Phelps uses it to get into his zone, runner Paula Radcliffe uses it to psyche herself up, and gymnast Louis Smith uses it to calm himself down. Whether it's aggressive rap, mellow reggae or calming country, music has become an integral part of many Olympians' medal plans. And science shows its effect is far more than superficial. (OLY-SCIENCE-MUSIC-DAY6/ (PIX), by Kate Kelland, expect by 1400, 700 words)

- - - -

LONDON - London cyclists demand safer roads after a young man on a bike is killed in a crash with an Olympic bus just hours after Briton Bradley Wiggins won gold (OLY-DEATH-DAY6/, moving shortly, by Sara Ledwith, 450 words)

Desk editor Ed Osmond +44 207 914 3012