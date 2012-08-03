Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, Aug 3

Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
OLYMPICS
LONDON - British hope Jessica Ennis, the poster girl of the
London Olympics, lit up a packed stadium on Friday where the
track and field events got under way but the hosts' cycling team
were under scrutiny after a "planned" crash. (OLY-WRAP-DAY7/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Mike Collett-White, 850
words)
ARCHERY
LONDON - The final day of archery at the 2012 London Games
sees South Korea trying to win their first ever men's individual
gold medal (OLY-ARCH-ARMIND-WRAP-DAY7/ expect by 1800, pix, by
Peter Rutherford, 500 words)
ATHLETICS
LONDON - The men's shot put will open 10 days of athletics
but the highlight of the opening day of action at the Olympic
Stadium is the other medal up for grabs - the women's 10,000
metres. (OLY-ATH-DAY7/, updates and sidebars to follow, pix,
Mitch Phillips, Gene Cherry, Alison Wildey, Nick Mulvenney,
Justin Palmer and Neil Maidment report)
BADMINTON
LONDON - Top seed Wang Yihan deflated a nation of over a
billion people when she thrashed India's strong title hope Saina
Nehwal to set up an all-China final in the women's badminton
singles (OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY7/, pix, expect wrap by 1500, by Ian
Ransom, 600 words)
BOXING
LONDON - An American team pinning their hopes on winning any
kind of Olympic medal is a rarity, particularly one that has
captured a record 48 boxing golds, but captain Jamel Herring has
had a tough couple of days. (OLY-BOXI-US-DAY7/, interview, pix,
moved, by Padraic Halpin)
LONDON - After the expulsion of two officials on Thursday
overshadowed action in the ring, the men's fly and welterweights
look to turn the attention back their way with top seeds Misha
Aloian of Russia and Taras Shelestyuk of the Ukraine entering
the fray (OLY-BOXI-WRAP-DAY7/, pix, expect by 1630, by Padraic
Halpin)
CYCLING
LONDON - Britain look to wrap up gold in the men's track
cycling team pursuit while the women's keirin will also light up
the velodrome. (OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY7/, expect by 2100, pix, by
Julien Pretot and Toby Davis, 500 words)
EQUESTRIAN
LONDON - The Olympic jumping contest that starts this
weekend and wraps up next week is a story of extremes, with the
youngest equestrians at the Games going head-to-head with some
of the sport's most seasoned riders. (OLY-EQUE-JUMPING/, expect
by 1900, by Sarah Edmonds, 500 words)
FENCING
LONDON - South Korea seeks redemption for their star epee
fencer Shin A Lam, who lost her chance for gold in the
individual competition on a technology snafu that sparked a 90
minute protest over the resetting of the bout clock.
(OLY-FENC-FEMTSB-FINALS-DAY7/, By Daniel Bases, 350 words,
expect by 2100)
JUDO
LONDON - After days of controversy and hours of negotiation
over whether she could compete in an Islamic headscarf, Saudi
Arabia's first female athlete to appear at the Olympic Games
bows out after 80 seconds. (OLY-JUDO-JUW79K-ROUNDS-DAY7/SAUDI
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT, 800 words, by Michael Holden and
Mohammed Abbas)
LONDON - France's Teddy Riner, already a five-time world
champion at the age of 23, seeks to secure his status as the
world's best judoka in the men's heavyweight competition
(OLY-JUDO-JUM101/(JUM200101), expect by 1900GMT, 600 words, by
Michael Holden)
ROWING
LONDON - German rower Nadja Drygalla leaves the Olympic
village following reports that her boyfriend is a far-right
extremist. (OLY-ROWI-GER-RIGHT-DAY7/, moved, 380 words, by
Annika Breidthardt)
SHOOTING
LONDON - World record holder Alexei Klimov of Russia shoots
for gold in the men's 25 metre rapid fire pistols.
(OLY-SHOO-SHM25P/ expect by 1410, by Patrick Johnston, 400
words).
SPORTS SCIENCE
LONDON - The phenomenal speeds reached by the teenage
Chinese swimmer Ye Shiwen at the 2012 Olympics are raising
questions about whether the gap between men and women in sport
may one day disappear (OLY-GENDER-GAP-DAY7/, moved, pix, by Kate
Kelland, 600 words)
SWIMMING
LONDON - Michael Phelps is set for his last individual event
at an Olympics in the 100 metres butterfly final on the
penultimate night of the swimming competition while American
compatriot Missy Franklin chases her third gold medal of the
Games in the 200 backstroke and Rebecca Adlington carries the
hopes of the host nation in the 800 freestyle. (OLY-SWIM-DAY7/,
expect first copy by 1030, pix, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin,
Rosalba O'Brien and Clara Ferreira Marques, 700 words)
TABLE TENNIS
LONDON - South Korea faces off against the northern
neighbour it is still technically at war with in the men's table
tennis team event on Saturday in what is sure to be one of the
most politically charged contests at London 2012.
(OLY-TABT-KOREA-DAY7/, expect by 1600, by Steve Slater, 500
words)
TRAMPOLINING
LONDON - China will be hunting for its second gold at
trampolining, one of the newest Olympic gymnastic events
(OLY-GYMN-GTMTRP/(GTM001902), expect by 1600, by Paul Casciato,
400 words)
LONDON - When you topple off the trampoline, you have to
have faith that the unsung hero of the newest Olympic gymnastics
event will be there to catch you (OLY-GYMN-GTMTRP/(GTM001902),
expect by 1600, by Paul Casciato, 600 words)
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON - The weightlifting dynasties of lightweight masters
China and heavyweight specialists Iran overlap in the men's 84
kg class, promising a spectacular fight for gold, while Russia
and Kazahkstan vye for top spot in the women's 75kg
class.(OLY-WEIG-WLM85K-WRAP-DAY7/,OLY-WEIG-WLW75K-WRAP-DAY7/,pix
expect first copy by 1730, by William James, 400 words)
LONDON - Losing at the Olympics hurts. But suffering an
injustice, real or imagined, is agony. After a series of
controversial rulings, expulsions and costly technical fencing
hitch, London has provided its share of memorable moments where
passion has spilled into protest and petulance, frustration and
fury (OLY-EMOTIONS-DAY7/, moved, pix, by Mike Collett-White,
1,000 words)
