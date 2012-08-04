Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, Aug 4

Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Saturday (times GMT):
OLYMPICS
LONDON - The world's fastest man Usain Bolt made a grand
entrance at the Olympics on an action-packed "super Saturday",
cantering to victory in his qualifying race amid roars from a
capacity 80,000 crowd at London's main stadium.(OLY-WRAP-DAY8/
(WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, pix, tv, grahpics, by Mike
Collett-White, 1,000 words)
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt eased safely through into Sunday's
semi-finals of the 100 metres title as attention turns to the
women's 100 final later on Saturday, the second day of the
athletics programme in which medals are also up for grabs in the
heptathlon, the men's 10,000, long jump and 20km walk and the
women's discus. (OLY-ATHL-DAY8/, moved, by Mitch Phillips, Nick
Mulvenney, Alison Wildey, Neil Maidment and Gene Cherry, 600
words)
LONDON - World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha will
run in the 4x400 relay at the London Games.
(OLY-ATHL-ATM4X4RUDISHA-DAY8/, moved, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - A sign that reads "ball sports prohibited" is all
that's left on Sydney's Bondi Beach at the spot where beach
volleyball players Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst won Olympic
gold for the host nation at the 2000 Summer Games
(OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY8/COOK, moved, pix, by Estelle Shirbon, 600
words)
LONDON - Chinese women's beach volleyball pair Xue Chen and
Zhang Xi power into the Olympic quarter finals with an easy win
over a Russian pair that soothes the pain of their shock defeat
to another Russian team in their first pool match
(OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-WRAP-DAY8/, moved, pix, by Estelle Shirbon, 600
words)
CYCLING
LONDON - Britain look set to win a fourth gold medal in
track cycling when the women start the team pursuit first round
as the overwhelming favourites while world champion Gregory
Bauge of France begins his individual sprint campaign
(OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY8/, expect further updates, pix by Julien
Pretot and Martyn Herman, 600 words)
JUDO
LONDON - Japan fear their days of supremacy on the judo mat
are over after their worst ever Olympic medal performance.
(OLY-JUDO-JAP-DAY8/,moved, by Michael Holden, 650 words)
ROWING
ETON DORNEY - Britain beat fierce rivals Australia in the
flagship men's four final on Dorney Lake. (OLY-ROWI-WRAP-DAY8/,
pix, moved, by Kate Holton and Toby Davis, 500 words)
SWIMMING
LONDON - Michael Phelps is poised to end his incredible
career on the ultimate high when he joins his U.S. team mates in
the 4x100 metres medley final, the last event of the swimming
competition, while compatriot Missy Franklin bids to end her
first Olympic appearance with another gold.
(OLY-SWIM-FINALS-WRAP-DAY8/, expect from 1930, pix, by Julian
Linden, Alan Baldwin, Clara Ferreira Marques, John Mehaffey,
Steve Keating and Ossian Shine, 700 words)
TRAMPOLINE
LONDON - Canada's three-time Olympic medallist Karen
Cockburn will be hunting for her first gold in the individual
women's trampoline event in an aerial dogfight with Beijing gold
medallist Wenna He from China (OLY-GYMN-GTWTRP-DAY8/(GTW001101),
expect by 1545 GMT, pix, by Paul Casciato, 400 words)
LONDON - Britain's Olympics minister Hugh Robertson
encouraged African nations to bid to host the 2024 Olympics,
saying the Games should not be the preserve of only the rich.
(OLY-AFR-DAY8/, moving shortly, by Avril Ormsby, 500 words)
