Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, Aug 4

Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - The world's fastest man Usain Bolt made a grand entrance at the Olympics on an action-packed "super Saturday", cantering to victory in his qualifying race amid roars from a capacity 80,000 crowd at London's main stadium.(OLY-WRAP-DAY8/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, pix, tv, grahpics, by Mike Collett-White, 1,000 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt eased safely through into Sunday's semi-finals of the 100 metres title as attention turns to the women's 100 final later on Saturday, the second day of the athletics programme in which medals are also up for grabs in the heptathlon, the men's 10,000, long jump and 20km walk and the women's discus. (OLY-ATHL-DAY8/, moved, by Mitch Phillips, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey, Neil Maidment and Gene Cherry, 600 words)

- -

LONDON - World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha will run in the 4x400 relay at the London Games. (OLY-ATHL-ATM4X4RUDISHA-DAY8/, moved, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - -

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - A sign that reads "ball sports prohibited" is all that's left on Sydney's Bondi Beach at the spot where beach volleyball players Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst won Olympic gold for the host nation at the 2000 Summer Games (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY8/COOK, moved, pix, by Estelle Shirbon, 600 words)

- -

LONDON - Chinese women's beach volleyball pair Xue Chen and Zhang Xi power into the Olympic quarter finals with an easy win over a Russian pair that soothes the pain of their shock defeat to another Russian team in their first pool match (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-WRAP-DAY8/, moved, pix, by Estelle Shirbon, 600 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - Britain look set to win a fourth gold medal in track cycling when the women start the team pursuit first round as the overwhelming favourites while world champion Gregory Bauge of France begins his individual sprint campaign (OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY8/, expect further updates, pix by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- - - -

JUDO

LONDON - Japan fear their days of supremacy on the judo mat are over after their worst ever Olympic medal performance. (OLY-JUDO-JAP-DAY8/,moved, by Michael Holden, 650 words)

- - - -

ROWING

ETON DORNEY - Britain beat fierce rivals Australia in the flagship men's four final on Dorney Lake. (OLY-ROWI-WRAP-DAY8/, pix, moved, by Kate Holton and Toby Davis, 500 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

LONDON - Michael Phelps is poised to end his incredible career on the ultimate high when he joins his U.S. team mates in the 4x100 metres medley final, the last event of the swimming competition, while compatriot Missy Franklin bids to end her first Olympic appearance with another gold. (OLY-SWIM-FINALS-WRAP-DAY8/, expect from 1930, pix, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Clara Ferreira Marques, John Mehaffey, Steve Keating and Ossian Shine, 700 words)

- - - -

TRAMPOLINE

LONDON - Canada's three-time Olympic medallist Karen Cockburn will be hunting for her first gold in the individual women's trampoline event in an aerial dogfight with Beijing gold medallist Wenna He from China (OLY-GYMN-GTWTRP-DAY8/(GTW001101), expect by 1545 GMT, pix, by Paul Casciato, 400 words)

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's Olympics minister Hugh Robertson encouraged African nations to bid to host the 2024 Olympics, saying the Games should not be the preserve of only the rich. (OLY-AFR-DAY8/, moving shortly, by Avril Ormsby, 500 words) (Desk editor Mark Meadows)