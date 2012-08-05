Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, Aug 5

Aug 5 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Sunday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt answers the nagging question of whether
he is still the fastest man on Earth on Sunday in an Olympic
cauldron that almost boiled over when Britain's athletes enjoyed
their greatest night on Saturday.(OLY-WRAP-DAY9/, (WRAPUP 3),
moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams,
1,200 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt and Jamaican compatriot Yohan Blake are
favourites to win the 100 metres after Britain's defending 400
champion Christine Ohuruogu clashes with American Sanya
Richards-Ross while golds will also be won in the women's
marathon and triple jump plus the men's 3000m steeplechase and
hammer. (OLY-ATHL-DAY9/, updates to follow, pix, by Mitch
Phillips, Gene Cherry, Justin Palmer, Alison Wildey)
- -
LONDON - Cuba's world 110 metres hurdles record holder
Dayron Robles, who has missed most of the season through injury
and will be hard pressed to successfully defend his Olympic
title, talks to media about his chances.
(OLY-ATHL-ATMH10-ROBLES-DAY9/, TV, expect by 1700, by Tom
Pilcher, 500 words)
- - - -
BADMINTON
LONDON - China's Lin Dan won the gold medal decider of the
men's singles at Wembley Arena (OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY9, updates to
follow, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)
- - - -
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Many of the best beach volleyball players competing
in London are in their mid- to late-thirties, an age where
athletes in many other sports would be considered over the hill.
But is the era of extra-long careers drawing to a close?
(OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY9/AGE (FEATURE), pix, moved, by Estelle
Shirbon, 1,000 words)
- - - -
GYMNASTICS
LONDON - Louis Smith is favourite to win Britain's first
Olympic gymnastics gold in the pommel horse final, China's Zou
Kai and all-around champion Kohei Uchimura do battle on the
floor, while American McKayla Maroney is tipped to win women's
vault. (OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY9/ pix, expect first copy by 1500, by
Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarkar, 500 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Montenegro are favourites to take the last
quarter-final berth in Group A while the four already-qualified
nations in Group B will tussle for a higher position and the
'easier' last-eight clashes. (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-ROUNDS-DAY9/, PIX,
moved, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)
- - - -
FENCING
LONDON - Men's team foil competition closes out an historic
run of events at the London Olympic Games with world No. 1 and 2
of Italy seeking to match their foil teamates on the women's
side with gold on Sunday. (OLY-FENC-FEMTFO-FINALS-DAY9/, pix,
expect by 1945 GMT, by Daniel Bases, 400 words)
- -
LONDON - It was all 'lights', 'camera', 'aller' at the ExCel
Centre for fencing during the Olympics as a highly stylised and
slickly produced competition slashed to pieces the notion the
sport is just plain stodgy. (OLY-FENC-DAY9/PRODUCTION (PIX),
expect by 1500 GMT, by Daniel Bases, 450 words)
- - - -
SHOOTING
LONDON - South Korean Jin Jong-oh won his second gold of the
Games in the event he won four years ago in Beijing.
(OLY-SHOO-SHM50P, moved, by Patrick Johnston, 350 words)
- - - -
SWIMMING
LONDON - Michael Phelps starts his new life as a now-retired
swimmer but the most decorated Olympian of all time could be
even busier than he was in the pool. (OLY-SWIM-PHELPS/, pix,
expect by 1800, by Julian Linden, 700 words)
- - - -
VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - The United States and Russia could be strong
contenders in the preliminary round of women's volleyball at the
Games (OLY-VOLL-VOWVBL-ROUNDS-DAY9/, expect by 2350 GMT, by Paul
Casciato, 400 words)
- - - -
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON-China will be expecting to seal their fifth and final
gold of the Olympic weightlifting competition when Zhou Lulu
takes to the platform in the women's over 75 kg class, but she
will need to fight off strong challengers from Russia and Korea.
(OLY-WEIG-WLW76K/(WLW026A01), pix, expect first copy by
1730, by William James, 400 words)
- - - -
YACHTING
WEYMOUTH, England - Britain's Ben Ainslie won to become the
most successful Olympic sailor ever. (OLY-YACH-PREVIEW-DAY9/,
pix, updates to follow, by Alexander Smith, 450 words)
(Desk editor Mark Meadows)