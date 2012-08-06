Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday, Aug 6

Aug 6 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Monday (times GMT):
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Caribbean runners bid to expand their dominance of
the shorter track distances on Monday, after Jamaica's Usain
Bolt ran the second quickest 100 metres ever to swat aside any
doubt that he is still the fastest man on
Earth.(OLY-WRAP-DAY10/, (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, pix, tv,
graphics, by Kevin Liffey, 1,000 words)
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Kenyan athlete David Rudisha ruled out an attempt
on his 800 metres world record at the London Olympics after
comfortably winning his heat (OLY-ATHL-DAY10/, expect updates
and sdiebars all day, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer,
Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - The breathless athletes step aside, the music
starts, and a troupe of dancers in retro beachwear, 1950s
hairstyles and oversize sunglasses take the stage, or rather the
court. It's showtime at London's Olympic beach volleyball venue
(OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY10/SHOWBIZ, pix, expect by 1500, by Estelle
Shirbon, 800 words)
CYCLING
LONDON - Britain's Jason Kenny and triple world champion
Gregory Bauge of France look set for a final showdown in the
individual sprint while Laura Trott is hot favourite to win the
women's omnium for the hosts and local darling Victoria
Pendleton bids to qualify for the last four in the women's
individual sprint. (OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY10/, pix, expect from 1530,
by Julien Pretot and Toby Davis, 800 words)
EQUESTRIAN
LONDON - Saudi Arabia's success in Olympic team show jumping
has been powered by a slightly mysterious organisation that
started buying top horses over the past two years with the Games
in its sights. (OLY-EQUE-EQXJP-DAY10/SAUDIS, , expect by 1800,
by Sarah Edmonds, 400 words)
LONDON - Final of Olympic team show jumping sees an
eight-nation pack led by Saudi Arabia contend with a tough
course of 13 fences in a race for gold still seen as anybody's
to win. (OLY-EQUE-EQXJP-WRAP-DAY10/, expect by 1900, by Sarah
Edmonds, 400 words)
GYMNASTICS
LONDON - Britain's Beth Tweddle battles it out with Beijing
champion He Kexin on the asymmetric bars and South Korea's world
champion Yang Hak-seon goes for gold on the vault.
(OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY10/, pix, expect by 1700, by Clare Fallon and
Pritha Sarkar, 500 words)
HANDBALL
LONDON - Quarter-final places are up for grabs with Hungary
beating Serbia in Group B and Tunisia losing to Argentina in
Group A in the men's handball competition at The Copper Box.
(OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-ROUNDS-DAY10/, pix, moved, by Tom Pilcher, 400
words)
HOCKEY
LONDON - New Zealand's women book their first ever ticket to
the Olympic hockey semi-finals on Monday, knocking out Athens
champions Germany with a goalless draw.
(OLY-HOCK-HOWHKY-ROUNDS-DAY10/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika
Breidthardt, 450 words)
WEIGHTLIFTING
LONDON - The last-minute withdrawal of two top Russian
lifters has blown the men's 105kg category wide open, giving
competitors from Georgia and Ukraine chance to win their first
weightlifting gold of the competition.
(OLY-WEIG-WLM105-DAY10/(WLM005A01), pix, expect first copy by
2100, 400 words)
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Behind every great athlete there is usually a
family, with the parents and siblings of Olympians showing as
much dedication and commitment to the sport as the athletes
themselves. (OLY-FAMIIES-DAY10/, expect by 2000, by Belinda
Goldsmith, 600 words)
