Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday, Aug 6

Aug 6 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Caribbean runners bid to expand their dominance of the shorter track distances on Monday, after Jamaica's Usain Bolt ran the second quickest 100 metres ever to swat aside any doubt that he is still the fastest man on Earth.(OLY-WRAP-DAY10/, (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, pix, tv, graphics, by Kevin Liffey, 1,000 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Kenyan athlete David Rudisha ruled out an attempt on his 800 metres world record at the London Olympics after comfortably winning his heat (OLY-ATHL-DAY10/, expect updates and sdiebars all day, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment)

- - - -

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - The breathless athletes step aside, the music starts, and a troupe of dancers in retro beachwear, 1950s hairstyles and oversize sunglasses take the stage, or rather the court. It's showtime at London's Olympic beach volleyball venue (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY10/SHOWBIZ, pix, expect by 1500, by Estelle Shirbon, 800 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - Britain's Jason Kenny and triple world champion Gregory Bauge of France look set for a final showdown in the individual sprint while Laura Trott is hot favourite to win the women's omnium for the hosts and local darling Victoria Pendleton bids to qualify for the last four in the women's individual sprint. (OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY10/, pix, expect from 1530, by Julien Pretot and Toby Davis, 800 words)

- - - -

EQUESTRIAN

LONDON - Saudi Arabia's success in Olympic team show jumping has been powered by a slightly mysterious organisation that started buying top horses over the past two years with the Games in its sights. (OLY-EQUE-EQXJP-DAY10/SAUDIS, , expect by 1800, by Sarah Edmonds, 400 words)

- - - -

LONDON - Final of Olympic team show jumping sees an eight-nation pack led by Saudi Arabia contend with a tough course of 13 fences in a race for gold still seen as anybody's to win. (OLY-EQUE-EQXJP-WRAP-DAY10/, expect by 1900, by Sarah Edmonds, 400 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - Britain's Beth Tweddle battles it out with Beijing champion He Kexin on the asymmetric bars and South Korea's world champion Yang Hak-seon goes for gold on the vault. (OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY10/, pix, expect by 1700, by Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarkar, 500 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Quarter-final places are up for grabs with Hungary beating Serbia in Group B and Tunisia losing to Argentina in Group A in the men's handball competition at The Copper Box. (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-ROUNDS-DAY10/, pix, moved, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- - - -

HOCKEY

LONDON - New Zealand's women book their first ever ticket to the Olympic hockey semi-finals on Monday, knocking out Athens champions Germany with a goalless draw. (OLY-HOCK-HOWHKY-ROUNDS-DAY10/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 450 words)

- - - -

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON - The last-minute withdrawal of two top Russian lifters has blown the men's 105kg category wide open, giving competitors from Georgia and Ukraine chance to win their first weightlifting gold of the competition. (OLY-WEIG-WLM105-DAY10/(WLM005A01), pix, expect first copy by 2100, 400 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Behind every great athlete there is usually a family, with the parents and siblings of Olympians showing as much dedication and commitment to the sport as the athletes themselves. (OLY-FAMIIES-DAY10/, expect by 2000, by Belinda Goldsmith, 600 words) (Desk editor Ken Ferris)