Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, Aug 7

Aug 7 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - China's Liu Xiang left the Olympic stadium in a wheelchair on Tuesday after hitting the first barrier in a 110 metre hurdles heat, an unhappy echo of Beijing when his early exit due to injury was a bitter blow to the host nation (OLY-WRAP-DAY11/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), by Mike Collett-White and Matt Falloon, 1,000 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt, fresh from his scintillating 100 metres triumph, made an assured start in his bid to retain his 200 crown by easing through his opening heat. Four gold medals will be decided in the evening including the women's 100 hurdles where Australia's Sally Pearson starts as hot favourite. (OLY-ATHL-DAY11/, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment)

- - - -

BOXING

LONDON - Men's fly and welterweights fight for a place in the semi-finals as American Errol Spence carries the lone hopes of the once great boxing nation (OLY-BOXI-WRAP-DAY11/, pix, 600 words, expect at 2230 by Padraic Halpin and Patrick Johnston)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - Chris Hoy in the keirin, Victoria Pendleton in the individual sprint and Laura Trott in the omnium look to add to Britain's impressive tally of five track cycling Olympic golds (OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY11/, PIX, expect first take by 1600, by Julien Pretot, Tody Davis and Kylie MacLellan, 900 words)

- - - -

EQUESTRIAN

LONDON - Winner to be crowned in a battle for team dressage gold between a British team of rising talents and long-dominant Germany, while Ann Romney's Rafalca, America's most political horse, takes a second turn in the spotlight. (OLY-EQUE-EQXDR-WRAP-DAY11/, By Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1800)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

Gabby Douglas will be going for her third gold in London on the beam. Romanian's Sandra Izbasa and American Aly Raisman chase floor glory. (OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY11/ pix, expect first copy by 1400, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon, 800 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - The women's handball quarter-finals start with holders Norway beating Brazil. Croatia take on Spain (1230), South Korea play Russia (1600) and finally France face debutants Montenegro (1930). (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-QF-DAY11/, early copy moved, expect updates later, pix, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - After the women's quarter-finals the London 2012 Olympic handball tournaments bid farewell to the Copper Box, where the buzz was on a completely different level to Beijing 2008 according to men's world player of the year Mikkel Hansen. (OLY-HAND-COPPERBOX-DAY11/, by Tom Pilcher, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

HOCKEY

Six teams are still in the running for three berths in the men's hockey semifinals, with only the Netherlands already qualified ahead of the final day of group-stage matches. (OLY-HOCK-HOMHKY-ROUNDS-DAY11/, expect copy from 1330, pix, by Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

LONDON - Brazil face South Korea at Old Trafford (1845 GMT) while Mexico meet Japan at Wembley (1600 GMT) in the semi-finals of the men's soccer competition with Brazil hoping to take another step towards their first ever Olympic soccer gold after silvers in 1984 and 1988 while the other three semi-finalists will all be looking to reach the final for the first time. Match reports, sidebars as merited (OLY-SOCC-FMB-DAY11/, expect by 2200, by Mike Collett. 600 words)

- - - -

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON - Iran look to take the title of strongest man at the Olympics when Behdad Salimikordasiabi take to the platform in the final weightlifting event of the London Olympics and he is also expected to challenge the world record. (OLY-WEIG-WLM106/(WLM025A01), pix, expect first take by 2100, By William James, 500 words)

- - - -

PHOTOGRAPHY

LONDON - It took Usain Bolt 9.63 seconds to blitz the 100 metres and it took photographers at the Olympics just 170 seconds to publish the first photos of the fastest man in the world's victory with technology revolutionising photography at the world's largest sporting event. (OLY-PHOTOGRAPHYS-DAY11/ by Belinda Goldsmith. Expect by 1700)

- - - -

LONDON - We've seen "marathon mice", "Swarzenegger mice" and dogs whose wasted muscles were repaired with injected substances that switch off key genes. It may not be long before we see the first genetically modified athlete. (OLY-DOP-GENE-DAY11/ (FEATURE), by Kate Kelland, pix, expect by 1700, 1200 words ) (Desk editor Mark Meadows)