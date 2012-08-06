Reuters Olympics Schedule at 0300 GMT on Monday, Aug 6

Aug 6 Reuters Olympics schedule at 0300 GMT on
Monday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt silenced the doubters with an emphatic
victory in the 100 metres, underlining his status as the fastest
man on Earth and handing Jamaica the perfect Independence Day
OLY-WRAP-DAY9/
by Mike Collett-White and Mark Trevelyan)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Australia's Sally Pearson starts her bid to add the
Olympic 100 hurdles title to her world crown, 800 world record
holder and hot favourite David Rudisha of Kenya lines up in the
heats while Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva goes for a
third straight women's Olympic title (1800) in the night session
OLY-ATHL/
Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment)
- - - -
CYCLING
LONDON - Britain's Jason Kenny and triple world champion
Gregory Bauge of France look set for a final showdown in the
individual sprint while Laura Trott is hot favourite to win the
women's omnium for the hosts and local darling Victoria
Pendleton bids to qualify for the last four in the women's
OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY10/
by Julien Pretot and Toby Davis, 800 words)
- - - -
GYMNASTICS
LONDON - Chen Yibing aims to retain his Olympic title on the
rings while Britain's Beth Tweddle battles it out with Beijing
champion He Kexin on the asymmetric bars and South Korea's world
champion Yang Hak-seon goes for gold on the vault.
OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY10
500 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Quarter-final places are up for grabs when Hungary
face Serbia in Group B and Tunisia take on Argentina in Group A
in the men's handball comeptition at The Copper Box.
OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-ROUNDS-DAY10/
Pilcher, 400 words)
- - - -
