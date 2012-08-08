Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, Aug 8

Aug 8 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Jamaica seeks to extend sprint dominance at London
2012 when Usain Bolt sets out to book place in men's 200 metre
final and Veronica Campbell-Brown attempts to become first woman
to win three golds at same distance (OLY-WRAPUP-DAY12/ (WRAPUP
2), expect by 1430, pix, tv, graphics, by Mark Trevelyan and
Mike Collett-White, 900 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Veronica Campbell-Brown bids for a third women's
200 Olympic gold while compatriot Usain Bolt is back on the
track in the men's 200 semis. Cuba's defending Olympic champion
Dayron Robles fights it out for 110 hurdles gold with American
Aries Merritt while medals will also be decided in the women's
400 hurdles and long jump while the decathlon gets underway.
(OLY-ATHL-DAY12/, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick
Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment, pix, expect final
take by 0000, 700 words)
- - - -
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Twice Olympic beach volleyball champions Misty
May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh will battle for a third gold in an
all-American women's final against Jennifer Kessy and April Ross
(OLY-VOLL-BVWVOL-WRAP-DAY12/, expect update by 2300, by Estelle
Shirbon, 400 words)
- - - -
BOXING
LONDON - The first boxing finalists of the Games will be
decided when three classes of pioneering women get in the ring
in the afternoon session with the last of the men's
quarter-finalists fighting it out for a place on the medals
podium in the evening programme. (OLY-BOXI-WRAP-DAY12/, expect
by 1500, pix, by Padraic Halpin and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Iceland and Hungary got the action underway in the
men's quarter-finals with a thriller and will be followed by
Spain v France (1330), Sweden v Denmark (1700) and Croatia v
Tunisia (2030). (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-QF-DAY12/, pix, early copy
moved, updates to follow, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)
- - - -
HOCKEY
LONDON - Pre-tournament outsiders New Zealand face off with
the Netherlands in their women's hockey semi-final at 1430 while
Britain battle over medals with world champions Argentina at
1900.(OLY-HOCK-HOWHKY-WRAP-DAY12/, expect copy from 1800, by
Annika Breidthardt)
- - - -
TAEKWONDO
LONDON - The taekwondo competition kicks off at the ExCeL
with two gold medals up for grabs. South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon is
favourite for the men's -58kg and while Taiwan's Yang Shu-chun
is competing for the women's -49kg title. (OLY-TAEK-WRAP-DAY12/
expect by 2300, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)
- - - -
LONDON - Tunisian wrestling coach says sport is up and
running again surprisingly quickly after the revolution that
toppled a dictator and launched the Arab Spring
(OLY-WRES-TUN-DAY12/SPRING, moved, by Paul Majendie, 500 words)
- - - -
We will also file separates on all the other Olympic sports
still taking place
(Desk editor Mark Meadows)