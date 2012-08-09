Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Aug 9

Aug 9 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Thursday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Jamaican sprinter and world record holder Usain
Bolt is out to prove that lightning can strike twice on Thursday
when he tries to defend his 200 metres title, while the United
States closed on China at the head of the Olympics medals table.
(OLY-WRAPUP-DAY13/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mark
Trevelyan and Mike Collett-White, 900 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt bids for an unprecedented Olympic sprint
double double in the 200 metres, Kenya's David Rudisha is
favourite in the 800, world champion Christian Taylor and
American compatriot Will Claye contest the men's triple jump,
women's world record holder Barbora Spotokova eyes another
javelin gold and American world record holder Ashton Eaton is
the man to beat in the decathlon. (OLY-ATHL-DAY13/, pix, by
Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and
Neil Maidment, expect final take by 0000, 800 words)
- - - -
BASKETBALL
LONDON - The long-reigning U.S. women's basketball team go
for their 40th Olympic win in a row when they play rivals
Australia in the semi-finals, with the winners advancing to the
tournament's gold medal game.
(OLY-BASK-BKWBBL-DAY13/(BKW400201), pix, expect by 1800, by
Larry Fine and Will James, 500 words)
- - - -
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Brazilian world champions Emanuel Rego and Alison
Cerutti face Germans Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann in the
Olympic men's beach volleyball final as Emanuel bids to
recapture gold eight years after his last triumph
(OLY-VOLL-BVWVOL-WRAP-DAY13/, moved at 1058, by Estelle Shirbon,
400 words)
- - - -
CHINA
LONDON - China's Communist Party leaders won't just be
showering their athletes with grateful praise for bringing home
an Olympic medal. Cold, hard cash will also rain down on the
champions who bring glory to the homeland. (OLY-CHN-CASH-DAY13/
(FEATURE), expect by 1800, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)
- - - -
EQUESTRIAN
LONDON - Britain's Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin hope
their rides to Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory will
trump Adelinde Cornelissen's Tchaikovsky suite when they vie for
individual Olympic dressage gold. OLY-EQUE-EQXDR-WRAP-DAY13/, by
Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1700)
- -
LONDON - While cold financial reality may force the sale of
their gold medal mounts after the Olympics, Carl Hester, Laura
Bechtolsheimer and Charlotte Dujardin have built enough momentum
for the sport in Britain to keep it from sinking into obscurity
(OLY-EQUE-EQXDR-DAY13/BRITAIN, By Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1900)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Holders Norway take on Beijing 2008 bronze
medallists South Korea in the first women's semi-final
(1600)followed by Spain against debutants Montenegro (1930).
(OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY13/, pix, expect final take by 2100, by Tom
Pilcher, 500 words)
We will also send individual match reports on the
semi-finals.
- - - -
SOCCER
LONDON - The United States seek to avenge defeat by Japan in
last year's women's World Cup final and win a third successive
Olympic soccer gold at Wembley (1845) where an Olympic record
crowd of more than 83,000 is expected. (OLY-SOCC-FBW-DAY13/
expect final take by 2200, by Mike Collett, 600 words)
- -
LONDON - France and Canada, the beaten semi-finalists, meet
at Coventry (1200) in the women's soccer bronze medal match.
(OLY-SOCC-FBW-DAY13/, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
TAEKWONDO
LONDON - The second day of the taekwondo competition at the
London Games sees American Diana Lopez look to improve on her
Beijing Bronze, while Britain's Jade Jones and Martin Stamper
are also in action, (OLY-TAEK-TKW57K-FINALS-DAY13/ expect by
2300, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)
- - - -
VOLLEYBALL
LONDON - Brazil and the United States are hoping to set up a
repeat of the Beijing women's volleyball gold medal match by
getting past Japan and South Korea respectively in the
semi-finals at Earls Court. (OLY-VOWVBL-DAY13/, expect by 2300,
pix, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)
- - - -
LONDON - When a rower is helped from his boat after a race
robs him of the ability to walk, and a triathlete is put on an
intravenous drip after winning bronze then collapsing, people
wonder if being an Olympic athlete is good for your health.
(OLY-HEALTH-EXTREMES-DAY13/, moved, pix, by Kate Kelland, 700
words)
- - - -
LONDON - Many of London's medallists will see victory
rewarded with money and glory in their home countries, but even
more have won hearts or lifted spirits with their courage,
determination, dignity or sheer individuality
(OLY-HEROES-DAY13/, expect by moved, pix, by Kevin Liffey, 1,000
words)
- - - -
LONDON - Some say he is an unashamed self-publicist with
higher political ambitions, some an enthusiastic mayor promoting
his city. Whether schmoozing business leaders or dangling
helplessly from an aerial runway, London Mayor Boris Johnson is
putting his eccentric stamp on the Olympics.
(OLY-POLITICS-BORIS-DAY13/ (FEATURE), expect by 1800, pix, by
Sara Ledwith, 1,600 words)
- - - -
We will also file separates on all the other Olympic sports
still taking place.
(Desk editor Mark Meadows)