Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, Aug 10

Aug 10 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - With a historic sprint 'double-double' in the bag
for Usain Bolt, Tirunesh Dibaba bids to provide another on
Friday when gold in the women's 5,000 metres would mean she had
won both the longest track races at successive Olympics
(OLY-WRAP-DAY14/, moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Kevin Liffey,
1,000 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
LONDON - With the athletics world still basking in the glory
of Usain Bolt's successful defence of both his sprint titles,
Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba goes in the women's 5,000 metres on
Friday all set to produce another "double double."
(OLY-ATHL-DAY14/, expect throughout, pix, by Mitch Phillips,
Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment,
800 words)
- - - -
BASKETBALL
LONDON - Beijing silver medallists Spain lead off the men's
basketball semi-finals against Russia, with the defending
champion United States following them on court to play
Argentina. (OLY-BASK-BKMBBL-DAY14/ (BKM400201), expect by 1815,
pix, by Larry Fine and Patrick Graham, 500 words)
- - - -
HANDBALL
LONDON - Hungary and Sweden meet in the men's handball
semi-finals (1600), with both teams seeking a maiden Olympic
handball gold medal, before holders France meet twice winners
Croatia (1930). (OLY-HAND-WRAP/DAY14, pix, expect final take by
2200, by Tom Pilcher, 600 words)
- - - -
HOCKEY
LONDON - World champions Argentina battle for Olympic hockey
gold with title holders Netherlands in what could become a fast,
thrilling and open match between the world's two top-ranked
teams. (OLY-HOCK-WRAP-DAY14/, expect from 1630, by Annika
Breidthardt, 700 words)
- - - -
SWIMMING
LONDON - Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli won the gold medal in
the men's swimming marathon at the London Olympics on Friday to
become the first swimmer to win medals in the pool and open
water. (OLY-SWIM-SWM10K-DAY14/, expect final take by 1500, pix,
by Julian Linden, 500 words)
- - - -
LONDON - American swimmer Michael Phelps leaves London as
the most decorated Olympian with 22 medals but he can also lay
claim to another title - winning the highest number of fans on
social media during the Games
(OLY-SOCIALMEDIA-POPULARITY-DAY14/, moving shortly, by Belinda
Goldsmith, 500 words)
- - - -
LONDON - South Sudan's sole Olympian, Guor Marial, prepares
to run the marathon for his fledgling country, proud to
represent the African nation where two million people died
during decades of civil war.(OLY-MARATHON-SUDAN-DAY14/ , expect
by 1800, pix, by Belinda Goldsmith, 400 words)
- - - -
We will also file separates on all the other Olympic sports
still taking place.
(Desk editor Ken Ferris)