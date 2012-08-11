Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, Aug 11

Aug 11 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on
Saturday (times GMT):
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt and his fellow Jamaicans may have world
record as well as gold in sights when they run the 100 metres
relay on the busiest day for medals at London 2012, when 32
golds, from sailing to taekwondo, will be decided
(OLY-WRAP-DAY15/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike
Collett-White and Kevin Liffey, 800 words)
ATHLETICS
LONDON - Usain Bolt's attempt to win a sixth sprint gold
medal in two Olympics as part of Jamaica's 4x100 metres relay
team will be the climax of the last night of athletics at the
London Games on Saturday. (OLY-ATHL-DAY15/, pix, by Nick
Mulvenney, expect by 0100, 600 words)
CANOEING
LONDON - Victorious Briton Ed McKeever was dubbed "Usain
Bolt on water" as the 200 metre Canoe sprint made its Olympic
debut. (OLY-CANO-CFMK12-DAY15/(CFM112101), by Kate Holton and
Paul Casciato, moved, 250 words)
GYMNASTICS
LONDON - Evgeniya Kanaeva aims to eclipse Russian team mate
Daria Dmitrieva as she bids to become the first rhythmic gymnast
to win successive individual Olympic golds.
(OLY-GYMN-GRWIAA-DAY15/ pix, expect by 1500, by Pritha Sarkar,
400 words)
HANDBALL
LONDON - Holders Norway face Olympic debutants Montenegro in
the women's final at 1930 GMT after South Korea play Spain at
1600 for bronze. (OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY15/, PIX, expect final take
by 2230, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)
HOCKEY
LONDON - Germany defend their men's Olympic hockey title
against arch-rivals the Netherlands in a final that promises to
be a classic between two physical, fast-paced, open, attacking
sides with no clear favourites. (OLY-HOCK-PREVIEW-DAY15/, expect
by 2200, by Annika Breidthardt, 450 words)
MODERN PENTATHLON
LONDON - After triumphs in Athens and Beijing, Russia's
Andrei Moiseev aims to bag a third successive gold medal in the
men's modern pentathlon event. (OLY-MODE-MPMMOP-WRAP-DAY15/,
expect by 2000, by Kylie MacLellan, 400 words)
SOCCER
Brazil's young team, spearheaded by the outstandingly
talented Neymar, hope to end a 60-year wait for a first soccer
gold medal when they meet an equally determined Mexico in the
final at Wembley (kickoff 1400) (OLY-SOCC-FBMSOC-DAY15/
(FBM400101), pix, expect by 2200, by Mike Collett, 600 words)
We will also file separates on all the other Olympic sports
still taking place plus colour sidebars and general items.
Reviews of completed sports will start to move at 0200 on
Sunday
(Desk editor Ken Ferris)