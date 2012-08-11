Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, Aug 11

Aug 11 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt and his fellow Jamaicans may have world record as well as gold in sights when they run the 100 metres relay on the busiest day for medals at London 2012, when 32 golds, from sailing to taekwondo, will be decided (OLY-WRAP-DAY15/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collett-White and Kevin Liffey, 800 words)

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt's attempt to win a sixth sprint gold medal in two Olympics as part of Jamaica's 4x100 metres relay team will be the climax of the last night of athletics at the London Games on Saturday. (OLY-ATHL-DAY15/, pix, by Nick Mulvenney, expect by 0100, 600 words)

CANOEING

LONDON - Victorious Briton Ed McKeever was dubbed "Usain Bolt on water" as the 200 metre Canoe sprint made its Olympic debut. (OLY-CANO-CFMK12-DAY15/(CFM112101), by Kate Holton and Paul Casciato, moved, 250 words)

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - Evgeniya Kanaeva aims to eclipse Russian team mate Daria Dmitrieva as she bids to become the first rhythmic gymnast to win successive individual Olympic golds. (OLY-GYMN-GRWIAA-DAY15/ pix, expect by 1500, by Pritha Sarkar, 400 words)

HANDBALL

LONDON - Holders Norway face Olympic debutants Montenegro in the women's final at 1930 GMT after South Korea play Spain at 1600 for bronze. (OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY15/, PIX, expect final take by 2230, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

HOCKEY

LONDON - Germany defend their men's Olympic hockey title against arch-rivals the Netherlands in a final that promises to be a classic between two physical, fast-paced, open, attacking sides with no clear favourites. (OLY-HOCK-PREVIEW-DAY15/, expect by 2200, by Annika Breidthardt, 450 words)

MODERN PENTATHLON

LONDON - After triumphs in Athens and Beijing, Russia's Andrei Moiseev aims to bag a third successive gold medal in the men's modern pentathlon event. (OLY-MODE-MPMMOP-WRAP-DAY15/, expect by 2000, by Kylie MacLellan, 400 words)

SOCCER

Brazil's young team, spearheaded by the outstandingly talented Neymar, hope to end a 60-year wait for a first soccer gold medal when they meet an equally determined Mexico in the final at Wembley (kickoff 1400) (OLY-SOCC-FBMSOC-DAY15/ (FBM400101), pix, expect by 2200, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

