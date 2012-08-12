Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, Aug 12

Aug 12 Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda broke away from two Kenyan rivals to win the men's marathon near Buckingham Palace on Sunday in front of vast crowds enjoying the climax to 16 days of Olympic competition and drama. (OLY-WRAP-DAY16/ (WRAPUP 3) moved with updates to follow, pix, TV, graphics, by Matt Falloon and Mark Trevelyan, 800 words)

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich won Uganda's first medal of the London Olympics after he shot to the front with six kilometres remaining to defeat the experienced Kenyan pair of Abel Kirui and Wilson Kipsang. (OLY-ATHL-DAY16/, update to follow, pix, by John Mehaffey, 400 words)

BASKETBALL

LONDON - The champion United States 'Dream Team' take on Spain for the gold in men's basketball in a rematch of the Beijing final. (OLY-BASK-BKMBBL-DAY16/ (BKM400101), pix, expect by 1615, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

CYCLING

HADLEIGH - France's Julien Absalon crashes out in in men's mountain bike race to leave the race wide open (OLY-CYCL-CMMBIK-DAY16, expect by 1415, pix, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman, 500 words)

HANDBALL

LONDON - Holders France face three-times silver medallists Sweden in the men's final at 1400 GMT. (OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY16/, expect final take by 1700, pix, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

We will also have copy on the other remaining medals events at the Games

OLYMPICS REVIEWS

We will also run reviews of several completed sports at 1400 with other general reviews being filed throughout the day.

The final section of sports reviews runs at 0200 (Desk editor Mark Meadows)