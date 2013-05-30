Olympics-Hungarian Schmitt keeps IOC post despite plagiarism issue

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 30 Former Hungary President Pal Schmitt was allowed to stay on as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member on Thursday despite being forced to quit his political post last year over a plagiarism issue.

Schmitt resigned from the presidency in April 2012 after a university stripped him of his sports doctorate on the subject of the Olympics for copying chunks of his thesis without proper acknowledgement.

But he was allowed to keep his IOC membership, escaping with a reprimand and a self-imposed permanent suspension from joining any commission.

"This was felt to be sufficient," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters.

The 71-year-old Schmitt, a twice Olympic gold medal-winning fencer who was also an unsuccessful IOC presidential candidate in 2001, has been a member of the Games organisation for 30 years.

Until his self-imposed suspension he was the chairman of the IOC's Sport and Environment commission as well as a member of the international relations commission.

Budapest's Semmelweis University revoked Schmitt's doctorate last year after its inquiry found his 1992 thesis "An analysis of the program of Modern Olympic Games" had not met scientific and ethical standards. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)