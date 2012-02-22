Olympics-London practises for underground terror attack

LONDON Feb 22 Thousands of emergency
workers and government staff began a two-day exercise on
Wednesday to practise dealing with a major terrorism incident
during the 2012 London Olympics.
Volunteers posing as dazed travellers emerged from a London
underground station, some coughing, some covered in fake blood
and some on stretchers as police and emergency workers swarmed
outside.
The exercise, which resembled scenes following suicide
bombings in London in July 2005, is the most high-profile test
of the emergency services' readiness to deal with a major
incident during the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
It will also check whether lessons have been learned from
the 2005 attacks, when four suicide bombers killed 52 people by
detonating explosives on three underground trains and a bus.
An inquest into those deaths made numerous recommendations
last year, including action to ensure better communications
after hearing that radios used by police and paramedics did not
work below ground.
Taking place at the disused Aldwych tube station in central
London, Wednesday's drill involved more than 2,500 staff from
the emergency services, government and other agencies dealing
with a bomb attack on a train deep underground.
Media and the public could see "victims" of the attack being
brought to the surface to be either treated or questioned, while
firefighters with breathing apparatus and specialist units such
as hazardous response teams headed inside.
Behind the scenes, government ministers were taking part to
make sure communication and coordination between the various
agencies and with Olympic chiefs would function smoothly should
there be an attack during the Games.
"It is part of our programme to ensure that when we come to
the Olympic Games we're ready, we can approach this with
confidence and ensuring we are leaving nothing to chance,"
Security Minister James Brokenshire told Reuters on Monday.
Britain has long been considered a target for Islamist
militants while there is an enduring threat from dissident Irish
republican groups who maintain an armed campaign against British
rule of Northern Ireland.
Brokenshire said Wednesday's exercise was not a response to
any specific threat while senior police officers have repeatedly
said there is nothing to indicate any groups are planning to
target the Games.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Clare Fallon)