London Olympics venue security cost doubles

By Tim Castle
LONDON, Dec 5 Britain has doubled its
budget for security at venues for next summer's Olympic games
after underestimating the number of guards needed to admit
spectators, athletes and officials through airline-style
security, organisers said on Monday.
The games are Britain's largest peacetime security operation
and keeping the competition safe now looks set to cost more than
a billion pounds out of the event's total 9.3 billion pound
($14.5 billion) budget.
An extra 13,700 guards, including an unspecified number of
soldiers and volunteers, will be employed on top of the 10,000
already planned to secure the perimeters of the Olympic and
Paralympic venues.
The original estimate of guard numbers had been made before
the final design of the venues became clear and the publication
of the competition schedules, Sports Minister Hugh Robertson
said.
Increased uncertainty over international security after the
Arab Spring uprisings and other events had also been a factor in
the jump in the guard force.
"When I started being a minister 18 months ago, there was no
Arab Spring, for example. Nobody necessarily knows whether that
is going to have a beneficial or an adverse effect," Robertson
told reporters.
"The situation is pretty fluid and that is what sometimes
makes some of this planning difficult."
The extra staff mean the venue security budget will jump to
553 million pounds from the previous estimate of 282 million,
organisers said in a quarterly financial report.
"That is the amount that we think is absolutely necessary to
deliver a safe and secure games", Robertson added.
The spending increase comes on top of the 475 million pounds
already planned for policing and other security measures outside
stadiums, with 12,000 officers on duty at peak during the games.
The attraction of the Games to militants determined to
publicise their cause means the British government can take no
chances with security.
The main Olympic venue in London may even be protected by
missiles against airborne attack, in line with measures taken in
Beijing in 2008 and Athens in 2004, Defence Minister Philip
Hammond said last month.
The Games coincide with the 40th anniversary of the Munich
Olympics, when 11 Israeli team members died after being held
hostage by Palestinian gunmen.
Britain has been a terrorist target for many years, with its
role in Iraq and Afghanistan as a leading U.S. ally increasing
the threat from Islamic militants.