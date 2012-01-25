Olympics-UK aims to stop Olympic 'Occupy' protests

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 25 Britain's interior minister
called on Wednesday for organisers of this year's London
Olympics to ban tents from venues to prevent demonstrators
setting up "Occupy"-style protest camps.
Protesters denouncing economic inequality have been camped
outside London's landmark St Paul's cathedral since October as
part of an international movement inspired by the Occupy Wall
Street protest.
Home Secretary Theresa May said that along with terrorism
and organised crime, disruption from protests was one of the
biggest threats to the Olympics which begin in July and wants
London 2012 organisers (LOCOG) to use "all available" powers to
remove equipment and encampments, rapidly backed up by police.
"We have seen in recent months encampments taking place
around London and elsewhere," May told reporters.
"I think it is right that we said to ourselves 'do we need
to do anything extra in relation to the Olympics to ensure we
can strengthen our policy to deal with this?'"
However, LOCOG said it was likely that tents would only be
on their restricted rather than prohibited list, meaning tents
could be allowed on to venues but not erected.
Britain's National Olympic Security Coordinator Chris
Allison said last week the global attention on the Games, with
May saying some 4 billion people worldwide would watch on
television, would make it attractive to protesters.
However, police have insisted they had no intention of
preventing any legal demonstrations outside Olympic venues.
At a conference on Olympic security in London, May also
warned there was a strong possibility the Games would be a
target for cyber criminals and "hacktivist" groups.
"These groups may attempt to target the Games and may also
attack the websites of high-profile sponsors associated with the
Games," she said, also disclosing 97 people had been arrested by
police targeting crimes such as ticket touting.
The Olympics will be Britain's biggest peacetime security
operation, likely to cost more than 1 billion pounds, with some
23,700 guards at venues, made up of staff from private security
firm G4S, volunteers and military personnel.
Security officials at Wednesday's conference again insisted
there was no specific intelligence indicating any threat to the
Olympics.
Britain is currently on its third highest alert level of
"substantial", meaning a terrorism attack is a strong
possibility but this will almost certainly be raised to
"severe", indicating an attack is highly likely, by the time the
Games begin.
Britain has been a target for Islamist militants for the
last decade as an ally for U.S.-led military action in
Afghanistan and Iraq and London suffered its worst peacetime
attack in 2005 when four suicide bombers killed 52 commuters.
(Reporting by Michael Holden)