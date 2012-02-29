Olympics-AWACS, jets and snipers to secure airspace

| WADDINGTON, England
WADDINGTON, England Feb 29 As crowds
gather to watch this year's Olympic opening ceremony in London,
highly trained eyes on the ground and in the sky will be keeping
tabs on every aircraft over the southeast of Britain.
The first major rehearsal of a joint operation featuring
fighter jets, Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS)
planes, helicopters, missile batteries and air-to-air snipers
took place two hours north of London on Wednesday, in a plan to
supplement Britain's normal airspace security for the games.
"This is part of a routine posture that we adopt to protect
the UK against airspace intrusions, it's just that because there
will be such a tight focus around London and the area around the
Olympic Park, we're reconfiguring the assets to be able to
respond to threats in a smaller area," Britain's Secretary of
Defence Philip Hammond said on a visit to Waddington RAF base in
eastern England to view the exercise.
Many of the changes to prepare for the Olympics were based
on moving forces closer to London to lower response times, and
he added that this would add a cost "in the few tens of millions
of pounds" to the overall Olympic budget.
While some aspects may be part of normal operations, the
control of such a wide variety of layered air defences by one
single team takes special adjustment, the crews involved said.
"Usually we don't work with ATC air radar controllers as
they're too high to see us," RAF Puma helicopter pilot Lee
Cooper told Reuters.
Cooper will be in one of the Puma helicopters carrying
air-to-air snipers capable of flying up to and alongside wayward
aircraft that may cross into prohibited airspace around the
Olympic venues and London.
Keen to avoid incidents such as the errant single engine
Cessna that caused a panicked evacuation of the U.S. Capitol
building in 2005, all of the elements are focused on early
identification and interception of unknown elements, with
Typhoon fighters and E-3D radar sentry planes patrolling the
skies.
Ground-based surface to air missiles may also be stationed
in the centre of London to serve as a last resort, but Hammond
said a decision would be taken on whether to ultimately include
them or not closer to the Games which open on July 27.
LISTENING DEVICES
The Olympics have seen escalating states of preparedness in
the summer games since the Sept. 11 U.S. attacks, with Greece
spending roughly $1.2 billion on security for the 2004 Games
including measures such as blimps with listening devices.
Beijing stationed surface to air batteries near venues to
reassure international visitors in 2008.
"I haven't been conscious of any international pressure to
beef up Olympic security," Hammond said. "Of course our
international partners are keen to know how we are going to
deploy appropriate security during the Olympics ... and these
kinds of exercises are showing the kind of deployments that we
will make."
Britain looks set to spend more than a billion pounds on
keeping the Games secure, but some countries are still reported
to have doubts. A Guardian report in November said the United
States was planning to send 1,000 of its own agents to protect
American athletes.
"I would expect that countries like the United States and
Israel to be sending their own agents as it were to provide
close protection for their teams, but clearly we will be
providing the overall envelope of security for the Olympic Games
and the military component you see today is just a part of
that," Hammond said.
($1 = 0.6260 British pounds)
