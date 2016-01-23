Olympics-Malaysia's shooting mum misses out on Rio Games

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 23 Malaysian shooter Nur Suryani Mohd Taibi, who competed at the London Olympics while over seven months pregnant, has missed out on a place at the Rio de Janeiro Games later this year as she is expecting her second child.
The 33-year-old was due to take part in the Asian Olympics Qualifying Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday -- her last chance to book a spot in Brazil -- but was told not to travel to India by her doctor with her baby expected in a month, the Malaysian Star reported on Saturday.
Suryani became one of the stories of the 2012 London Olympics when she came 34th in the 10 metre air rifle while so heavily pregnant. In doing so, she became the first Malaysian shooter to compete at an Olympics.
So far, no Malaysian shooters have qualified for the Aug.5-21 Rio Games. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday