Olympics-Shooting champion Grozdeva threatens to boycott Games

SOFIA Feb 14 Double Olympic shooting champion Maria Grozdeva has threatened to boycott the London Olympics if there is no change at the helm of the Bulgarian shooting federation.

Grozdeva, who won golds in the women's 25m pistol at the Games in 2000 and 2004, reacted angrily after her shooting club Levski Sopharma were expelled from the federation for not participating in domestic competitions.

The 39-year-old Bulgarian, who also won Olympic bronze medals in the 10m air pistol in 1992, 1996 and 2004, said she did not take part in the national tournaments because she was competing abroad at the same time.

"It's ridiculous," Grozdeva, preparing for her sixth Olympics, told bTV on Tuesday. "He (federation chief Kamen Shishmanov) should resign or I'll not compete at the Olympics.

"Yes, it's an ultimatum," added Grozdeva, who was named Bulgaria's athlete of the year in 2004. "Let's see who is more important."

Shishmanov said the federation had complied with the rules as all clubs needed to take part in at least one of the two national championships during the year, something that Levski Sopharma had not done.

Bulgarian shooters have won four gold medals, six silver and six bronze at the Olympics since 1960. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)