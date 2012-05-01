Olympics-Shooting-Indian team annoyed over London hotel mix-up

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI May 1 India's Olympic shooters are
annoyed about being forced to leave their London hotel a day
early after a booking mix-up at the shooting World Cup, a test
event for the Olympic Games.
"It's very impolite of the administration or the hotelier,
we don't know exactly who did it. It was not good for the
athletes," Joydeep Karmakar, who will represent India in the
men's 50-metre rifle prone event at the London Games, told
CNN-IBN channel.
"We were looking for a good experience because they are the
hosts for the Olympic Games also. We had expected much better
treatment from them."
The Indian high commission in London found alternative
accommodation for the team after their hotel asked them to
vacate their rooms on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's final day of
the two-week competition, officials said.
"Some of our shooters had to spend time in the hotel lobby
or on the roads for more than eight hours," National Rifle
Association of India (NRAI) advisor Baljit Singh Sethi told
Reuters by telephone.
"I really don't understand why the treatment can't be
proper. Shooting is the country's main hope and incidents like
these can affect the performance of our athletes during the
London Games."
Sethi said the NRAI was writing to the International
Shooting Sport Federation, the International Olympic Committee,
the London organising committee and the Asian and Indian sports
authorities to complain.
India will send 11 shooters to the July 27-Aug. 12 Olympics.
