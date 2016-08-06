版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 01:20 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 10m air pistol qualification results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 10m air pistol qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Pang Wei (China)                 590 Q points 
2.   Jin Jongoh (Korea)               584 Q        
3.   Juraj Tuzinsky (Slovakia)        582 Q        
4.   Hoang Xuan Vinh (Vietnam)        581 Q        
5.   Giuseppe Giordano (Italy)        580 Q        
6.   Jitu Rai (India)                 580 Q        
7.   Felipe Wu (Brazil)               580 Q        
8.   Vladimir Gontcharov (Russia)     580 Q        
9.   Dimitrije Grgic (Serbia)         579          
10.  Pablo Carrera (Spain)            579          
11.  Joao Costa (Portugal)            578          
12.  Will Brown (U.S.)                577          
13.  Julio Almeida (Brazil)           577          
14.  Oleh Omelchuk (Ukraine)          577          
15.  Ruslan Lunev (Azerbaijan)        577          
16.  Pu Qifeng (China)                577          
17.  Kim Song Guk (DPR Korea)         577          
18.  Jay Shi (U.S.)                   577          
19.  Lee Dae-Myung (Korea)            577          
20.  Gurpreet Singh (India)           576          
21.  Yusuf Dikec (Turkey)             576          
22.  Tomoyuki Matsuda (Japan)         576          
23.  Vladimir Issachenko (Kazakhstan) 575          
24.  Ismail Keles (Turkey)            575          
25.  Damir Mikec (Serbia)             575          
26.  Tran Quoc Cuong (Vietnam)        575          
27.  Kim Jong Su (DPR Korea)          575          
28.  Johnathan Wong (Malaysia)        574          
29.  Tsotne Machavariani (Georgia)    574          
30.  Samy Abdel Razek (Egypt)         574

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐