Olympics-Shooting-Men's 10m air pistol qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 10m air pistol qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Pang Wei (China) 590 Q points 2. Jin Jongoh (Korea) 584 Q 3. Juraj Tuzinsky (Slovakia) 582 Q 4. Hoang Xuan Vinh (Vietnam) 581 Q 5. Giuseppe Giordano (Italy) 580 Q 6. Jitu Rai (India) 580 Q 7. Felipe Wu (Brazil) 580 Q 8. Vladimir Gontcharov (Russia) 580 Q 9. Dimitrije Grgic (Serbia) 579 10. Pablo Carrera (Spain) 579 11. Joao Costa (Portugal) 578 12. Will Brown (U.S.) 577 13. Julio Almeida (Brazil) 577 14. Oleh Omelchuk (Ukraine) 577 15. Ruslan Lunev (Azerbaijan) 577 16. Pu Qifeng (China) 577 17. Kim Song Guk (DPR Korea) 577 18. Jay Shi (U.S.) 577 19. Lee Dae-Myung (Korea) 577 20. Gurpreet Singh (India) 576 21. Yusuf Dikec (Turkey) 576 22. Tomoyuki Matsuda (Japan) 576 23. Vladimir Issachenko (Kazakhstan) 575 24. Ismail Keles (Turkey) 575 25. Damir Mikec (Serbia) 575 26. Tran Quoc Cuong (Vietnam) 575 27. Kim Jong Su (DPR Korea) 575 28. Johnathan Wong (Malaysia) 574 29. Tsotne Machavariani (Georgia) 574 30. Samy Abdel Razek (Egypt) 574
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.