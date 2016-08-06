版本:
Olympics-Shooting-Men's 10m air pistol final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 10m air pistol final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Hoang Xuan Vinh (Vietnam)    202.5 points 
2.  Felipe Wu (Brazil)           202.1        
3.  Pang Wei (China)             180.4        
4.  Juraj Tuzinsky (Slovakia)    159.4        
5.  Jin Jongoh (Korea)           139.8        
6.  Giuseppe Giordano (Italy)    118.4        
7.  Vladimir Gontcharov (Russia) 98.9         
8.  Jitu Rai (India)             78.7

