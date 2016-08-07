Olympics-Shooting-Men's trap qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's trap qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy) 75 2. Edward Ling (Britain) 73 3. Giovanni Pellielo (Italy) 73 4. Josip Glasnovic (Croatia) 72 5. David Kostelecky (Czech Republic) 72 6. Yavuz Ilnam (Turkey) 71 7. Roberto Schmits (Brazil) 71 8. Ahmed Kamar (Egypt) 70 9. Khaled Almudhaf (Independent Olympic Athlete) 70 10. Vesa Toernroos (Finland) 69 11. Erik Varga (Slovakia) 69 12. Adam Vella (Australia) 69 13. Alberto Fernandez (Spain) 69 14. Alexey Alipov (Russia) 68 15. Eduardo Lorenzo (Dominican Republic) 68 16. Maxime Mottet (Belgium) 68 17. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India) 68 18. Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia) 67 19. Kynan Chenai (India) 67 20. Glenn Kable (Fiji) 67 21. Marian Kovacocy (Slovakia) 67 22. Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia) 67 23. Abdulrahman Al Faihan (Independent Olympic Athlete) 67 24. Erdinc Kebapci (Turkey) 66 25. Abdel Aziz Mehelba (Egypt) 66 26. Bostjan Macek (Slovenia) 66 27. Mitchell Iles (Australia) 65 28. Mohamed Ramah (Morocco) 64 29. Yang Kun-Pi (Taiwan) 64 30. Francisco Boza (Peru) 62
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.