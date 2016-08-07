版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 00:49 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's trap qualification results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's trap qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy)                            75 
2.   Edward Ling (Britain)                               73 
3.   Giovanni Pellielo (Italy)                           73 
4.   Josip Glasnovic (Croatia)                           72 
5.   David Kostelecky (Czech Republic)                   72 
6.   Yavuz Ilnam (Turkey)                                71 
7.   Roberto Schmits (Brazil)                            71 
8.   Ahmed Kamar (Egypt)                                 70 
9.   Khaled Almudhaf (Independent Olympic Athlete)       70 
10.  Vesa Toernroos (Finland)                            69 
11.  Erik Varga (Slovakia)                               69 
12.  Adam Vella (Australia)                              69 
13.  Alberto Fernandez (Spain)                           69 
14.  Alexey Alipov (Russia)                              68 
15.  Eduardo Lorenzo (Dominican Republic)                68 
16.  Maxime Mottet (Belgium)                             68 
17.  Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India)                       68 
18.  Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia)                       67 
19.  Kynan Chenai (India)                                67 
20.  Glenn Kable (Fiji)                                  67 
21.  Marian Kovacocy (Slovakia)                          67 
22.  Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia)                    67 
23.  Abdulrahman Al Faihan (Independent Olympic Athlete) 67 
24.  Erdinc Kebapci (Turkey)                             66 
25.  Abdel Aziz Mehelba (Egypt)                          66 
26.  Bostjan Macek (Slovenia)                            66 
27.  Mitchell Iles (Australia)                           65 
28.  Mohamed Ramah (Morocco)                             64 
29.  Yang Kun-Pi (Taiwan)                                64 
30.  Francisco Boza (Peru)                               62

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐