版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 21:20 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 10m air rifle qualification results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 10m air rifle qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.   Niccolo Campriani (Italy)        630.2 Q points 
2.   Vladimir Maslennikov (Russia)    629.0 Q        
3.   Petar Gorsa (Croatia)            628.0 Q        
4.   Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine)          627.0 Q        
5.   Oleh Tsarkov (Ukraine)           626.2 Q        
6.   Peter Sidi (Hungary)             625.9 Q        
7.   Abhinav Bindra (India)           625.7 Q        
8.   Illia Charheika (Belarus)        625.5 Q        
9.   Cao Yifei (China)                625.5          
10.  Are Hansen (Norway)              624.4          
11.  Kim Hyeon-Jun (Korea)            624.4          
12.  Milutin Stefanovic (Serbia)      624.3          
13.  Istvan Peni (Hungary)            624.0          
14.  Sergey Richter (Israel)          623.8          
15.  Alexander Schmirl (Austria)      623.7          
16.  Sergey Kamenskiy (Russia)        623.2          
17.  Vitali Bubnovich (Belarus)       622.9          
18.  Julian Justus (Germany)          622.8          
19.  Alin George Moldoveanu (Romania) 622.7          
20.  Naoya Okada (Japan)              622.6          
21.  Lucas Kozeniesky (U.S.)          622.3          
22.  Pourya Norouziyan (Iran)         622.2          
23.  Gagan Narang (India)             621.7          
24.  Hrachik Babayan (Armenia)        621.5          
25.  Abdullah Hel Baki (Bangladesh)   621.2          
26.  Valerian Sauveplane (France)     621.1          
27.  Jorge Diaz (Spain)               620.9          
28.  Vadim Skorovarov (Uzbekistan)    620.9          
29.  Michael Janker (Germany)         620.8          
30.  Marco De Nicolo (Italy)          620.5

