奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 23:22 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's trap qualification results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's trap qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.   Giovanni Pellielo (Italy)                           122 Q points 
2.   Edward Ling (Britain)                               120 Q        
3.   Josip Glasnovic (Croatia)                           120 Q        
4.   Ahmed Kamar (Egypt)                                 119 Q        
5.   David Kostelecky (Czech Republic)                   118 Q        
6.   Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy)                            118 Q        
7.   Alexey Alipov (Russia)                              117          
8.   Khaled Almudhaf (Independent Olympic Athlete)       117          
9.   Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia)                       116          
10.  Maxime Mottet (Belgium)                             116          
11.  Vesa Toernroos (Finland)                            116          
12.  Adam Vella (Australia)                              115          
13.  Yavuz Ilnam (Turkey)                                115          
14.  Abdulrahman Al Faihan (Independent Olympic Athlete) 115          
15.  Roberto Schmits (Brazil)                            115          
16.  Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India)                       115          
17.  Alberto Fernandez (Spain)                           115          
18.  Marian Kovacocy (Slovakia)                          114          
19.  Kynan Chenai (India)                                114          
20.  Eduardo Lorenzo (Dominican Republic)                114          
21.  Erik Varga (Slovakia)                               114          
22.  Bostjan Macek (Slovenia)                            113          
23.  Glenn Kable (Fiji)                                  112          
24.  Abdel Aziz Mehelba (Egypt)                          112          
25.  Yang Kun-Pi (Taiwan)                                110          
26.  Mitchell Iles (Australia)                           110          
27.  Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia)                    110          
28.  Francisco Boza (Peru)                               109          
29.  Erdinc Kebapci (Turkey)                             108          
30.  Mohamed Ramah (Morocco)                             106

