Olympics-Shooting-Men's trap qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's trap qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 1. Giovanni Pellielo (Italy) 122 Q points 2. Edward Ling (Britain) 120 Q 3. Josip Glasnovic (Croatia) 120 Q 4. Ahmed Kamar (Egypt) 119 Q 5. David Kostelecky (Czech Republic) 118 Q 6. Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy) 118 Q 7. Alexey Alipov (Russia) 117 8. Khaled Almudhaf (Independent Olympic Athlete) 117 9. Giovanni Cernogoraz (Croatia) 116 10. Maxime Mottet (Belgium) 116 11. Vesa Toernroos (Finland) 116 12. Adam Vella (Australia) 115 13. Yavuz Ilnam (Turkey) 115 14. Abdulrahman Al Faihan (Independent Olympic Athlete) 115 15. Roberto Schmits (Brazil) 115 16. Manavjit Singh Sandhu (India) 115 17. Alberto Fernandez (Spain) 115 18. Marian Kovacocy (Slovakia) 114 19. Kynan Chenai (India) 114 20. Eduardo Lorenzo (Dominican Republic) 114 21. Erik Varga (Slovakia) 114 22. Bostjan Macek (Slovenia) 113 23. Glenn Kable (Fiji) 112 24. Abdel Aziz Mehelba (Egypt) 112 25. Yang Kun-Pi (Taiwan) 110 26. Mitchell Iles (Australia) 110 27. Danilo Caro Guarnieri (Colombia) 110 28. Francisco Boza (Peru) 109 29. Erdinc Kebapci (Turkey) 108 30. Mohamed Ramah (Morocco) 106
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.