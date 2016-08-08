版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 23:27 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's 10m air rifle final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's 10m air rifle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Niccolo Campriani (Italy)     206.1 points 
2.  Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine)       204.6        
3.  Vladimir Maslennikov (Russia) 184.2        
4.  Abhinav Bindra (India)        163.8        
5.  Peter Sidi (Hungary)          142.7        
6.  Illia Charheika (Belarus)     121.6        
7.  Petar Gorsa (Croatia)         101.0        
8.  Oleh Tsarkov (Ukraine)        79.7

