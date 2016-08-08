版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 02:24 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-Men's trap semifinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's trap semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Josip Glasnovic (Croatia)         15 Q points 
2.  Giovanni Pellielo (Italy)         14 Q        
3.  David Kostelecky (Czech Republic) 13          
4.  Edward Ling (Britain)             12          
5.  Ahmed Kamar (Egypt)               12          
6.  Massimo Fabbrizi (Italy)          11

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐