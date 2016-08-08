版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

Olympics-Shooting-Men's trap bronze medal match results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic shooting men's trap bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Edward Ling (Britain)             13 points 
2.  David Kostelecky (Czech Republic) 9

